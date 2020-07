China welcomed in Arab world, respected for internal affairs: Saudi Ambassador

The national flags of Saudi Arabia and China are displayed from a road lamp at Tiananmen Square in Beijing on February 21, 2019. Photo: AFP



Stable and solid ties



Saudi Arabia plans to host an upcoming Arab-Chinese summit to discuss further strategic partnerships and cooperation with China in various areas, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud announced after the ninth Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held online on July 6.



Asked why Saudi Arabia would hold the summit, Almadi said that "China is a very important player in the region, always has full understanding for Saudi Arabia. We want to cooperate with China in a very positive way."



"China is a good friend of us and is welcome to the Arab world, particularly to my country," said the ambassador. "China and Arabic countries share many issues, such as history, wisdom and civilization, and China's existence is very important for the Arab region."



He anticipated the summit would discuss topics such as peace and stability in the Arabic region and China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). "BRI is a part of our strategy of cooperation with China, in terms of trade, infrastructure, transportation, culture, technology, health, and tourism."



"We are one of China's most important partners in the Middle East. Both China and Saudi Arabia have investments in the Arabic region. The two countries are on the right directions to promote BRI, and have many BRI projects in Saudi Arabia, including energy, electricity, and medical supplies, going on in Saudi Arabia."



Almadi asserted that although he is not sure whether China and Arabic countries would sign any agreements through the summit, "we will definitely see a closer China-Arab friendship."



When asked how will Saudi Arabia balance its relations with China and the US, the ambassador responded that "Saudi Arabia has good relations with both of them," and mentioned China and the US have different points of views on some issues and the two countries can only solve problems through conversations and dialogue.