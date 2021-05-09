China was preparing for a Third World War with biological weapons - including coronavirus - SIX years ago, according to dossier produced by the People's Liberation Army in 2015 and uncovered by the US State Department
By TOM PYMAN FOR MAILONLINE and MARK NICOL DIPLOMACY EDITOR FOR THE DAILY MAIL
PUBLISHED: 07:47 BST, 8 May 2021 | UPDATED: 15:00 BST, 8 May 2021
- Beijing has considered the military potential of SARS coronaviruses since 2015
- The bombshell document was accessed by US State Department investigators
- Scientists examined manipulation of diseases 'in a way never seen before'
- Foreign affairs committee's Tom Tugendhat says evidence is a 'major concern'
China 'preparing for WW3 with biological weapons for last six years'
The dossier by People's Liberation Army scientists and health officials examined the manipulation of diseases to make weapons 'in a way never seen before'.
