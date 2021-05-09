What's new

China was preparing for a Third World War with biological weapons - including coronavirus

S

Suriya

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,272
-30
3,223
Country
India
Location
India
China was preparing for a Third World War with biological weapons - including coronavirus - SIX years ago, according to dossier produced by the People's Liberation Army in 2015 and uncovered by the US State Department
  • Beijing has considered the military potential of SARS coronaviruses since 2015
  • The bombshell document was accessed by US State Department investigators
  • Scientists examined manipulation of diseases 'in a way never seen before'
  • Foreign affairs committee's Tom Tugendhat says evidence is a 'major concern'

By TOM PYMAN FOR MAILONLINE and MARK NICOL DIPLOMACY EDITOR FOR THE DAILY MAIL

PUBLISHED: 07:47 BST, 8 May 2021 | UPDATED: 15:00 BST, 8 May 2021



www.dailymail.co.uk

China 'preparing for WW3 with biological weapons for last six years'

The dossier by People's Liberation Army scientists and health officials examined the manipulation of diseases to make weapons 'in a way never seen before'.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

fallstuff
China was preparing for a Third World War with biological weapons for last 6 years
2
Replies
23
Views
351
Goritoes
Goritoes
scope
Was Coronavirus an Engineered Biological Attack on China by America
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
121
Views
16K
Oldman1
O
scope
The Hunt for Patient Zero - Another American Index Case?
Replies
5
Views
24K
Beast
B
艹艹艹
Chairman’s Statement of 36th ASEAN Summit
Replies
0
Views
476
艹艹艹
艹艹艹

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom