China was preparing for a Third World War with biological weapons - including coronavirus - SIX years ago, according to dossier produced by the People's Liberation Army in 2015 and uncovered by the US State Department

Beijing has considered the military potential of SARS coronaviruses since 2015

The bombshell document was accessed by US State Department investigators

Scientists examined manipulation of diseases 'in a way never seen before'

Foreign affairs committee's Tom Tugendhat says evidence is a 'major concern'