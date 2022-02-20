China warns Russia to respect Ukraine

All these countries should declare more and more loudly to both Ukraine and Russia that they will only favor peace, so they can strengthen the atmosphere of trust. China has found support from Ukraine on many issues in the past. Likewise, North Korea too. These countries should at least share their views with Russia and prevent the peace table from being completely destroyed, as close friends of Russia. The whole world wants to avoid this war. It seems, including Ukraine and Russia. The neighboring states of the region do not want war too.



Only those who want this war, must lose.