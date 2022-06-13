What's new

China Warns Of "Explosive" Covid Outbreak As Shanghai Begins Mass Testing

Shanghai: China's capital Beijing is facing an "explosive" COVID-19 outbreak connected to a bar, a government spokesman warned on Saturday, as the commercial hub of Shanghai began mass testing to contain a jump in cases tied to a popular beauty salon.

The warning followed a renewed tightening of COVID curbs in Beijing since Thursday, with at least two districts - including its most populous, Chaoyang - closing certain entertainment venues after a flare-up in a busy neighbourhood known for its nightlife, shopping and streets of embassies.

While China's infection rate is low by global standards, President Xi Jinping has doubled down on a zero-COVID policy that authorities say is needed to protect the elderly and the medical system, even as other countries try to live with the virus.

The latest cases in Beijing were linked to a drinking establishment known as Heaven Supermarket Bar. Infections have since surged, with Beijing saying on Saturday that all of the 61 new cases uncovered in the city on Friday had either visited the bar or had links to it.

"The recent outbreak of cases related to Heaven Supermarket Bar is strongly explosive in nature and widespread in scope, and the composition of the individuals involved is also complex," Xu Hejian, spokesman of the Beijing municipal government, said at a news briefing.

The capital reported 46 new local COVID cases on Saturday as of 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT), health official Liu Xiaofeng told the same briefing. All cases were discovered among individuals already in isolation or under observation, Liu said. The city did not announce new curbs at the briefing.

So far a total of 115 cases and 6,158 close contacts linked to the bar have been reported, throwing the city of 22 million back into a state of anxiety.

Less than two weeks ago, Beijing had relaxed COVID curbs imposed to fight a major outbreak that began in April.

With the COVID resurgence, the sprawling Universal Beijing Resort - a theme park on the city's outskirts - late on Friday rescinded a plan to reopen, saying it would remain closed until further notice. Three of its workers had visited the Heaven Supermarket bar, according to Beijing authorities.

Many neighbourhoods in the capital have been put under lockdown, with residents told to remain at home.


CITYWIDE TESTING

In Shanghai, city officials announced three new confirmed local cases and one asymptomatic case detected outside quarantined areas on Saturday, as nearly all the city's 25 million residents began a new round of COVID tests.

Authorities have ordered PCR testing for all residents in 15 of Shanghai's 16 districts this weekend, with five districts barring residents from leaving their homes during the testing period. Shanghai residents should complete at least one PCR test a week until July 31, a city official told a press conference on Saturday.

The new tests come just 10 days after the city lifted a two-month lockdown aimed at eliminating the community spread of COVID-19, sparking concerns among many residents who grappled with lost income, the loss of freedom, the death of friends and relatives, and even hunger during that period

"I am a little bit worried because if there are positive cases in the compound, it will be put into a sealed situation," said Shi Weiqi, a Shanghai resident. "I will also stock up on some supplies properly in case the previous situation happens again."

On Saturday, Shanghai reported seven new local symptomatic cases for the previous day, one more than a day earlier, of which six were detected outside of quarantined areas.

The city also recorded nine new local asymptomatic cases, up from six the previous day.

In total, mainland China reported 210 new coronavirus cases for June 10, of which 79 were symptomatic and 131 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday


That was up from 151 new cases a day earlier - 45 symptomatic and 106 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

As of Friday, mainland China had confirmed 224,659 cases with symptoms.


www.bloomberg.com

Shanghai Returns to Lockdowns for Mass Testing Amid Covid Fears

Shanghai will briefly lock down most of the city this weekend for mass testing as Covid-19 cases continue to emerge, causing more disruption and triggering a renewed run on groceries days after exiting a grueling two-month shutdown.
www.bloomberg.com www.bloomberg.com
 
Sudarshan said:
Lockdown failed?
Click to expand...
Results of zero covid policy 😆
www.wsj.com

WSJ News Exclusive | Apple Looks to Boost Production Outside China

The iPhone maker has told some of its suppliers that it wants to boost production outside China, citing Beijing’s strict anti-Covid policy among other reasons, and is giving India and Vietnam a closer look, people involved in the discussions said.
www.wsj.com www.wsj.com

news.samsung.com

Samsung Reaffirms Commitment to India with INR 1588 Crore Investment to Set Up New Compressor Plant for Refrigerators; Signs MoU with Government of Tamil Nadu

Mr MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu graced the MoU signing ceremony in Chennai Compressors produced at the Sriperumbudur plant will be used in refrigerators manufactured in India and also for exports
news.samsung.com news.samsung.com
 
China should emulate India's successful model:

www.bbc.com

Why India's real Covid toll may never be known

WHO figures suggest India's reported pandemic deaths are far higher than the government reported.
www.bbc.com

1655100210410.png

1655100229105.png
 
They should just lovkfown and usolate themselves from the world forever. That's the only long term zero covid strategy that will work since Covid is here to stay. Let's see if 5 to 10 years from now, the government will still keep on with this policy..
 
are these tests free? I read somewhere that COVID test kits will account for 1.5% GDP growth in China this year. I assume mass testing is free but those who must certify themselves COVID free every 48 hours have to pay for the test out of pocket? Is this true?
 
dbc said:
are these tests free? I read somewhere that COVID test kits will account for 1.5% GDP growth in China this year. I assume mass testing is free but those who must certify themselves COVID free every 48 hours have to pay for the test out of pocket? Is this true?
Click to expand...
In China, PCR, COVID treatment and isolation are free for Chinese citizens. Free living materials will be provided during isolation.
It is also free for foreign citizens to conduct PCR in China, but the treatment is not free.
 
dbc said:
are these tests free? I read somewhere that COVID test kits will account for 1.5% GDP growth in China this year. I assume mass testing is free but those who must certify themselves COVID free every 48 hours have to pay for the test out of pocket? Is this true?
Click to expand...
Fake news, I did the test an hour ago to make sure I can enter the workplace normally for the next 72 hours, it's free
 
MH.Yang said:
In China, PCR, COVID treatment and isolation are free for Chinese citizens. Free living materials will be provided during isolation.
It is also free for foreign citizens to conduct PCR in China, but the treatment is not free.
Click to expand...

Nice, but I guess it comes at the expense of diverting funds from other state funded economic activity. It isn't a sustainable policy.
 
So the 2 “superpowers” still trying to kill each other using biochemical weapons.
Why not just nuke each other and be done ???
Or is this another reason to **** up the supply chains to bring in that food shortages, famine??

Its seriously effed up whatever the shit is happening and nobody wants to be honest in the open
It’s sickening whatever this desire of global dominance is, specially from usa
 
dbc said:
Nice, but I guess it comes at the expense of diverting funds from other state funded economic activity. It isn't a sustainable policy.
Click to expand...
That's a rumor. Many foreign media are using their own situations to think about China's problems.

In fact, because there are very few cases in China, China usually divides 100 people into a group, mixes the samples of 100 people, and then uses a particularly sensitive reagent for PCR. This will greatly reduce the cost of PCR.
Moreover, all PCR reagents produced in China do not need to be imported. And Chinese govt can call CCP members to work for free to conduct PCR for others.
The cost of large-scale PCR in China is actually very low.
 
MH.Yang said:
That's a rumor. Many foreign media are using their own situations to think about China's problems.

In fact, because there are very few cases in China, China usually divides 100 people into a group, mixes the samples of 100 people, and then uses a particularly sensitive reagent for PCR. This will greatly reduce the cost of PCR.
Moreover, all PCR reagents produced in China do not need to be imported. China can also employ CCP members for free labor.
The cost of large-scale PCR in China is actually very low.
Click to expand...

The private companies who produce the PCR reagents will be very very rich, unless if the production is handled by SOE
 

