China warns of ‘continuous harm’ to relations with Canada unless Meng Wanzhou is released

B.C. Justice Heather Holmes is expected to release a ruling on Wednesday

Kovrig and Spavor are being kept in detention facilities with 24-hour lighting and denied consular visits.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused China of “retaliation” over the detentions of Kovrig and Spavor and said Beijing doesn’t seem to comprehend how Canada’s legal system works.