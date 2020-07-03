China Warns Norway Against Peace Prize for Hong Kong Protesters

Is he a hero?The real heroes are those who lifted one point four billions of people from the poverty, at the same time maintaining peace, order, and unity to all.They even promote brotherhood and unity between two people, mainland China (+HK +Macau) and Taiwan.Unless you have different meaning of "peace".Westerners meaning of peace is to obey our will and being our puppet.Because that is so-called peace.If you don't obey, there will be a war and sanctions.People who prevent Western invasion, is the people who promote "peace", that is why they deserve Nobel Peace Prize.