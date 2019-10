He said Mr Xi conveyed Pakistan’s concerns to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Kashmir.



“India was told that Pakistan did not want war with it and desired to resolve the Kashmir issue through peaceful means,” he added.



Mr Yao said China had a clear position that Kashmir is a disputed territory and the issue needs to be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Charter and Security Council resolutions.



“China did not back the unilateral action taken by India [on Aug 5]. China is willing to play a constructive role for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue,” he said. He said China and Pakistan had strong cooperation in the defence sector.