  • Saturday, August 8, 2020

China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations: report

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by INDIAPOSITIVE, Aug 8, 2020 at 11:08 AM.

    China has warned Japan that banning ByteDance’s short-video app TikTok would have a “large impact” on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources.

    A group of lawmakers in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided to push for steps to restrict the app over concerns people’s data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, local media reported.

    The foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment. The government has not said it is considering banning the app.

    U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a sweeping ban on transactions with Beijing-based ByteDance even as Microsoft Corp. is in negotiations to acquire the app, escalating tensions between the two countries.

    https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/08/07/business/corporate-business/china-japan-tiktok-ban/
     
