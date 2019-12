China warns it could soon blacklist select US companies as the global trade war flares

China-backed media outlet Global Times tweeted early Tuesday that the government will soon release a blacklist of US companies, a move that could prompt sanctions against the firms and harm trade negotiations.

The outlet noted the "unreliable entities" list's release was sped up to rebuke the US House of Representative's Xinjiang bill. The legislation calls for sanctions against Chinese officials involved in alleged abuses of Uighur Muslims living in the Xinjiang region.

The news sets a new hurdle for trade negotiations between the economic superpowers. The trade tensions are poised to reach new highs December 15, when President Trump faces a deadline to add new tariffs on Chinese imports.