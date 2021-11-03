China warned Japan may intervene militarily if it invades Taiwan

F-22Raptor
China has been warned to stay alert to the possibility Japan will intervene militarily in the event of an attack on Taiwan.
A research paper said recent gestures of support for the island indicate that Japan and the United States have been discussing the scenario and are making plans to deter Beijing from using force to take the island.
https://amp.scmp.com/news/china/dip...-japan-may-intervene-militarily-if-it-invades
