Fake shoe production ring with £673 million worth of products inside busted

Police located the ring in Benbu, China's Anhui province on May 23

Officers are looking for the ringleader who is still on the run

According to the report, the production line was so big that it had a monopoly on all fake shoes sold in Africa and the Middle East

The goods were destined for sale in the Middle East and Africa and were estimated to be worth some £673 million.Nike, Converse and Vans products can all be seen in the footage.Investigations into the production line began in December 2015 when Nike representatives complained to Chinese authorities about large numbers of fake shoes being found in Middle East markets.The shoes were marked 'Made in Vietnam' or 'Made in Malaysia' however Nike traced them all back to the same source in Bengbu City, China's Anhui province.