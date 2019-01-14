China wants to retranslate the Bible to establish a correct understanding of Christianity in the PRC
Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by dBSPL, Jan 14, 2019 at 6:54 PM.
- Similar Threads
-
Understanding Chinagpit, Nov 25, 2009, in forum: China & Far East
- Replies:
- 2
- Views:
- 1,314
-
Understanding Chinagpit, Nov 25, 2009, in forum: World Affairs
- Replies:
- 2
- Views:
- 765
-
Understanding ChinaJade, Mar 7, 2013, in forum: China & Far East
- Replies:
- 0
- Views:
- 1,213
-
- Replies:
- 0
- Views:
- 573
-
- Replies:
- 31
- Views:
- 1,747
Loading...