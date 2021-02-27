China wants its currency, the yuan, to replace the U.S. dollar as the world's global currency

nang2 said: I doubt it. Your title doesn't tell anything since every country wants its currency to be the global currency. Click to expand...

Yuan to act as global currency 'anchor': Chinese finance expert Digital economy offer opportunities, but dollar remains predominant currency

Digital economy offer opportunities, but dollar remains predominant currencySun Lijian, a professor of finance at China's Fudan University, talks to the Nikkei about the prospects for the yuan to become a major international reserve currency.IORI KAWATE, Nikkei staff writerAugust 11, 2021 15:00 JSTBEIJING -- China is forecast to overtake the U.S. as the world's largest economy as early as 2030 and is striving to raise the international stature of its currency to a level befitting the country's economic might. As part of its effort, China is stepping up its promotion of central bank digital currencies.China knows it can't just wrestle the USD out of the system right away and suddenly but it does it cunningly by slowly moving in on it which it has already done and putting that digital Yuan alongside it saying it will supplement the USDBut in Truth China is just moving into position and before you know in the coming years or as soon as 2 decades we could be all trading in Yuan