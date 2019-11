Pakistan seeks Iran, Saudi help for Belt and Road projects



Sources privy to the matter have confirmed that China demanded changes at Pakistan's planning and development Ministry. Chinese officials have repeatedly voiced their dissatisfaction with Bakhtiyar and had demanded his removal, the sources said.



Bakhtiyar was replaced by Asad Umar, who served as Pakistan's finance minister from August 2018 till April this year. He was removed from the finance ministry because, reportedly, he did not agree with the terms and conditions of Pakistan's proposed IMF bailout.



China also has demanded that Pakistan replace its minister for communication and railways. The role of these ministers is important due to the Main Line-1 railway project as well as highway construction undertakings. Both of the ministers on China's hit list are close to Prime Minister Imran Khan.



Pakistan's moves to free itself from the current CPEC inertia come as China has turned chilly toward the series of big infrastructure projects.

