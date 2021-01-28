What's new

China Wanted to Show Off Its Vaccines. It's Backfiring. Delays, inconsistent data, spotty disclosures and the country's attacks on Western rivals have

Delays, inconsistent data, spotty disclosures and the country’s attacks on Western rivals have marred its ambitious effort to portray itself as a leader in global healthChina’s coronavirus vaccines were supposed to deliver a geopolitical win that showcased the country’s scientific prowess and generosity. Instead, in some places, they have set off a backlash.

Officials in Brazil and Turkey have complained that Chinese companies have been slow to ship the doses and ingredients. Disclosures about the Chinese vaccines have been slow and spotty. The few announcements that have trickled out suggest that China’s vaccines, while considered effective, cannot stop the virus as well as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna, the American drugmaker

In the Philippines, some lawmakers have criticized the government’s decision to buy a vaccine made by a Chinese company, Sinovac. Officials in Malaysia and Singapore, which both ordered doses from Sinovac, have had to reassure their citizens that they would approve a vaccine only if it had been proved safe and effectiv

“Right now, I would not take any Chinese vaccine, because there’s insufficient data,” said Bilahari Kausikan, an influential former official at Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He added that he would consider it only with “a proper report

At least 24 countries, most of them low and middle income, signed deals with the Chinese vaccine companies because they offered access when richer nations had claimed most of the doses made by Pfizer and Moderna. But the delays in getting the Chinese vaccines and the fact that the vaccines are less effective mean that those countries may take longer to vanquish the viru

A Sinovac laboratory in Beijing. The world was caught off guard by the disclosure that the Sinovac vaccine may not be as effective as previously thought
A Sinovac laboratory in Beijing. The world was caught off guard by the disclosure that the Sinovac vaccine may not be as effective as previously thought.
Beijing officials who had hoped the vaccines would burnish China’s global reputation are now on the defensive. State media has started a misinformation campaign against the American vaccines, questioning the safety of the Pfizer and Moderna shots and promoting the Chinese vaccines as a better alternative. It has also distributed online videos that have been shared by the anti-vaccine movement in the United States

Liu Xin, an anchor with CGTN, the state broadcaster, asked on Twitter why the foreign media had failed to “follow up” on the deaths of people in Germany who had taken one vaccine — though scientists have said the people were already seriously ill. Ms. Liu’s tweet was shared by Zhao Lijian, a top spokesman at China’s Foreign Ministr

George Gao, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, has questioned the safety of the American vaccines because their developers used new techniques rather than the traditional method embraced by Chinese maker

China had hoped its vaccines would prove it had become a scientific and diplomatic powerhouse. It remains on a par with the United States in the number of vaccines approved for emergency use or in late-stage trials. Sinopharm, a state-owned vaccine maker, and Sinovac have said they can produce up to a combined two billion doses this year, making them essential to the global fight against the coronaviru

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, their doses can be kept at refrigerated temperatures and are more easily transported, making them appealing to the developing world. They have been doled out as aid to countries like Pakistan and the Philippine

China’s campaign has been plagued with doubts, however. Many people have memories of the country’s vaccine scandals. Several governments remain angry about Beijing’s lack of openness about the virus in the early days of the pandemic. Its efforts at the start of last year to distribute masks and protective equipment to the West came under fire amid reports of shoddy quality and the demands by Chinese officials for public thank

A YouGov survey this month of roughly 19,000 people in 17 countries and regions showed that most were distrustful of a Covid-19 vaccine made in China. The misinformation campaign surrounding Western vaccines could further undermine its imag

The delays in shipments to places like Brazil and Turkey have been the latest hitc

The first shipment of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30
The first shipment of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30.
In Turkey, the government initially promised that 10 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine would arrive in December. Only three million did in early January, according to Fahrettin Koca, Turkey’s health minister. He did not explain the reason for the shortfall, which has been criticized by opposition politicians. The remaining doses finally arrived on Monday, according to Anadolu, Turkey’s state-run news agency

In a statement, China’s Foreign Ministry cited its needs at home, where the coronavirus has re-emerge

“Currently, China’s domestic vaccine demand is huge,” it said. “While meeting domestic demand, we are overcoming difficulties, thinking and trying ways to develop international vaccine cooperation with other countries, especially developing countries in different ways, and providing support and assistance according to their needs and within our capacity

The sporadic outbreaks could also hinder production. Sinovac, which declined to comment, said on Friday online that it was looking for workers for a Beijing-area facility where an outbreak had frightened off potential employee

Countries like Turkey and Brazil are rolling out their immunization programs with a Sinovac vaccine because Western companies cannot deliver as quickly. But Brazil’s efforts have been delayed as well. Eduardo Pazuello, the country’s health minister, said China was not acting fast enough with the documents needed to export raw materials to Brazi

“We are making strong moves at the diplomatic level to find where that resistance is and solve the problem,” Mr. Pazuello said at a news conference on Jan. 1

On Wednesday, Rodrigo Maia, Brazil’s speaker of the house, told reporters that he had met the Chinese ambassador to Brazil, who “made it clear that there is no political obstacle, that it was a technical process that was delayed a little.”


https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202101/1211805.shtml
China vaccinates up to thousands every day as winter spurs COVID-19 spread
Taking cautious approach to mass vaccinations, China determined to cover key groups in a speedy, organized manner
By Chen Qingqing and Hu Yuwei Published: Jan 04, 2021 10:31 PM Updated: Jan 04, 2021 11:31 PM


Medical workers check out people's health condition before vaccination at a temporary vaccination site in Chaoyang district, Beijing, on Monday. Photo: Li Hao/GT


More Chinese cities have begun mass COVID-19 vaccinations after the New Year holidays as China has approved its domestically produced vaccine for general use and expanded its scope of vaccination during the winter and spring seasons with the country soon embracing its largest holiday travel season by mid-February.

Given the goal of vaccinating 50 million people ahead of the 2021 Spring Festival holidays, cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province, Lüliang in North China's Shanxi Province, and Linyi in East China's Shandong Province have already started mass inoculations of vaccines, covering nine key groups of people. Beijing has vaccinated in total 73,537 people across 220 inoculation venues since the mass vaccinations began on Friday.

Related venues in other cities vaccinate on average 100 to 2,000 people each day, some local medics in Shandong and Shanxi told the Global Times on Monday.

When some Western media outlets continue to question the safety and efficacy of Chinese-made vaccines after China's top regulator officially approved it on Thursday for general use with conditions such as age restrictions and health status, more countries including Indonesia and Egypt embraced COVID-19 vaccines produced by Chinese manufacturers, underscoring their full confidence in Chinese vaccines, as China has been taking a different approach to vaccine development with a highly cautious attitude while continuing to accumulate experience.

Mass vaccinations underway

In Beijing's Chaoyang district, where more than 2,000 people were injected in a single day on Monday, the Global Times reporters saw groups of people lined up for their first doses of the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp (Sinopharm).

They mostly work in the cold-chain, food or logistics sectors, echoing the Chinese authorities' vaccination plan of covering nine key groups of people at the present.

The whole process takes around 50 minutes, including a 30-minute medical observation period after injection. Everyone was provided with detailed information about the inoculation and personal consultations regarding safety concerns, before they moved on to the injection area to get their first-in-their-life dose against the novel coronavirus.

Medical workers ask people to check the vaccine type and validity before administering the shots. Each vaccine can be traced back to its source via a code, and each individual's vaccination data is promptly recorded and then reported to the national Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) system, medical workers told the Global Times.

The emergency room set up at the vaccination site is equipped with first aid facilities such as ventilators and defibrillators as well as professional rescue staff. An ambulance is parked outside the vaccination site to respond in case anyone has a serious adverse reaction.

At another inoculation site in Shijingshan district in western Beijing, Global Times reporters saw people who arrived to take the shot receiving a letter beforehand, showing some "dos and don'ts" including summaries of contraindications and cautions for the vaccine. For example, the current age limit for taking the shot is between 18 and 59 years old while other age groups still need to wait for results of further clinical trials. Pregnant and breast-feeding women and those with underlying diseases such as severe allergies, diabetes and hypertension are not suited for vaccination now, the letter read.

As of Sunday, 2,788 people in total have been vaccinated in Shijingshan district, and some of those at the site waiting for the shot told the Global Times on Monday that they have confidence in Chinese-made vaccines.

Monday was the fourth day since the Chinese government gave the green light for the first domestically produced vaccine for general public use. Given the recent sporadic outbreaks in several Chinese cities and the cold weather that spurred the virus to be more active, local CDCs and hospitals across the country have been undertaking vaccinations covering thousands of people every day, who also need immunity to the virus the most.

Compared to some chaotic and disorderly vaccine distribution scenarios in certain cities and states across the US, such as Florida, Chinese cities have been rolling out large-scale vaccinations in an orderly fashion, and local medics in different places have finished the relevant training in order to respond to emergency situations.

A local medical staffer at an inoculation site in Lüliang told the Global Times on Monday, "We have been fully prepared as local authorities recently began mass vaccinations for key groups of people, with computer systems upgraded and vaccine distribution ready."

In each county of Lüliang, there are one or two vaccination sites with each receiving about 100 people, she said. "We also monitor adverse effects after vaccination by reporting each receiver's body temperature for seven days, and we also call them occasionally to ask about their current state of health," noted the medical staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Tancheng county in Shandong has almost vaccinated 500 people so far since December 24 from the key groups stipulated by the country's top health authority as the first group of people to be vaccinated. "So far, we haven't received any reports of severe adverse effects," a local medic surnamed Du told the Global Times on Monday.

However, in some places outside China, the beginning of mass vaccinations were remembered as "chaotic." In the US, where medics have started receiving COVID-19 vaccines, some described the distribution unfair as the ones with the most exposure to the virus are not always the first to be vaccinated. Even the decision to approve COVID-19 inoculations for senior citizens in Florida spurred long lines at vaccination sites and a deluge of people crashing national computer systems and hospital mobile banking service to schedule their shots, according to media reports.


People wait for COVID-19 vaccine injections in Beijing on Sunday. Since the beginning of January 2021, the city has started vaccination in specific groups of people in industries such as catering services and cold-chain transportation. Photo: cnsphoto

Cautiously moving forward

China has officially initiated vaccinations for key groups of people since December 15, with over 3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines having been received, according to Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission. And with the approval of the Chinese-made vaccine and sped up supply capacity, mass vaccinations will then fully cover elderly people, groups with higher risks of underlying diseases before being carried out among the general public, Zeng told a press conference on Thursday.

When some foreign media highlight Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines as not covering elderly people in the first round of mass vaccinations as a so-called argument for questioning their safety, with countries like Germany giving out vaccines to elderly people as a priority, a Beijing-based immunologist who preferred not to be named told the Global Times on Monday that China takes a highly cautious approach to rolling out the vaccines, which is also different from the West.

"We need to take 'coincidences' into account, given incidents have occurred with elderly people being vaccinated overseas," the expert said.

Also, in Sinopharm's clinical trials, the ratio of elderly volunteers and those with underlying diseases were believed to be relatively small, which would also explain the cautious use of vaccination among elderly people at present, according to industry observers.

Sinovac told the Global Times on Saturday that they have elderly participants aged over 60 years in their Phase-III clinical trials in Brazil, and may further disclose detailed data as the trials conclude in the future. Another leading producer Sinopharm had previously told the Global Times that they are conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials on minors to better understand the vaccine's safety and efficacy on a wider population, with data showing the vaccine is safe.

When asked about the safety and efficacy of domestically made vaccines, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a routine press conference on Monday that the Chinese government has always made the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines a priority, and Chinese vaccine manufacturers have strictly adhered to scientific rules and regulations in pushing forward vaccine development in accordance with the law.

"I feel all right," said a teacher named Xiao Meng, who took the shot in Shenzhen's Luohu district a week ago, noting that she had mild symptoms like a headache after being vaccinated. "But we remain confident about our own vaccines, and many who have been vaccinated said they are proud to take the shot, especially as they are free of charge," Xiao said.

"From the experience of active vaccine use, the immune system's response to the vaccine in the elderly is often not ideal, usually needing to add adjuvant or increase the dose," Tao Lina, a Shanghai-based medical expert on vaccines, told the Global Times on Monday.

When compared to vaccines administered to young adults, a dose of an inactivated vaccine on the elderly may see a lower level of immunity, so more research is needed, Tao said, noting that there is no need to worry about the safety of the vaccines at all.
 
www.reuters.com

Bolsonaro thanks China for fast-tracking COVID-19 vaccine supplies

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, a longtime China skeptic, thanked Beijing on Monday for rapidly approving the export of active ingredients for local COVID-19 vaccine production, as his government scrambles to secure scarce shots.
www.reuters.com

dailynewshungary.com

Europe 'lining up' for Chinese vaccine, says Hungarian government

"By now, all of Europe is probably lining up in China, again" - Hungarian government
dailynewshungary.com
www.reuters.com

Hungary PM asks regulator to assess Chinese COVID vaccine quickly

Hungary's medical regulator will hopefully give a "clear answer" in a few days on whether the country can start using a coronavirus vaccine developed by China for mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
www.reuters.com

www.reuters.com

Serbia receives million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

A plane carrying one million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Saturday in Serbia, making it the first European country to receive the Chinese vaccine for mass inoculation programmes.
www.reuters.com

www.reuters.com

Ukraine pharma group to supply 5 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in first-half

Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim hopes to register China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in early February and to deliver 5 million doses in Ukraine in the first half of 2021, the head of its supervisory board said on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com
 
Ima
The first shipment of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30
The first shipment of the Sinovac vaccine arrived in Turkey on Dec. 30.
Fake/propaganda, Chinese vaccine is successfully administered in many countries.
I myself recipient of 1st dose and awaiting for 2nd dose.
Please, on issues related to mankind's health, don't be a tool to liars and propagandist.
 
khail007 said:
Fake/propaganda, Chinese vaccine is successfully administered in many countries.
I myself recipient of 1st dose and awaiting for 2nd dose.
Please, on issues related to mankind's health, don't be a tool to liars and propagandist.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1354366001664520192

www.reuters.com

Bolsonaro thanks China for fast-tracking COVID-19 vaccine supplies

Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro, a longtime China skeptic, thanked Beijing on Monday for rapidly approving the export of active ingredients for local COVID-19 vaccine production, as his government scrambles to secure scarce shots.
www.reuters.com

dailynewshungary.com

Europe 'lining up' for Chinese vaccine, says Hungarian government

"By now, all of Europe is probably lining up in China, again" - Hungarian government
dailynewshungary.com
www.reuters.com

Hungary PM asks regulator to assess Chinese COVID vaccine quickly

Hungary's medical regulator will hopefully give a "clear answer" in a few days on whether the country can start using a coronavirus vaccine developed by China for mass inoculations, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
www.reuters.com

www.reuters.com

Serbia receives million doses of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

A plane carrying one million doses of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine arrived on Saturday in Serbia, making it the first European country to receive the Chinese vaccine for mass inoculation programmes.
www.reuters.com

www.reuters.com

Ukraine pharma group to supply 5 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in first-half

Ukrainian pharmaceutical company Lekhim hopes to register China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in early February and to deliver 5 million doses in Ukraine in the first half of 2021, the head of its supervisory board said on Wednesday.
www.reuters.com
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202101/1211805.shtml
China vaccinates up to thousands every day as winter spurs COVID-19 spread
Taking cautious approach to mass vaccinations, China determined to cover key groups in a speedy, organized manner
By Chen Qingqing and Hu Yuwei Published: Jan 04, 2021 10:31 PM Updated: Jan 04, 2021 11:31 PM


Medical workers check out people's health condition before vaccination at a temporary vaccination site in Chaoyang district, Beijing, on Monday. Photo: Li Hao/GT


More Chinese cities have begun mass COVID-19 vaccinations after the New Year holidays as China has approved its domestically produced vaccine for general use and expanded its scope of vaccination during the winter and spring seasons with the country soon embracing its largest holiday travel season by mid-February.

Given the goal of vaccinating 50 million people ahead of the 2021 Spring Festival holidays, cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen in South China's Guangdong Province, Lüliang in North China's Shanxi Province, and Linyi in East China's Shandong Province have already started mass inoculations of vaccines, covering nine key groups of people. Beijing has vaccinated in total 73,537 people across 220 inoculation venues since the mass vaccinations began on Friday.

Related venues in other cities vaccinate on average 100 to 2,000 people each day, some local medics in Shandong and Shanxi told the Global Times on Monday.

When some Western media outlets continue to question the safety and efficacy of Chinese-made vaccines after China's top regulator officially approved it on Thursday for general use with conditions such as age restrictions and health status, more countries including Indonesia and Egypt embraced COVID-19 vaccines produced by Chinese manufacturers, underscoring their full confidence in Chinese vaccines, as China has been taking a different approach to vaccine development with a highly cautious attitude while continuing to accumulate experience.

Mass vaccinations underway

In Beijing's Chaoyang district, where more than 2,000 people were injected in a single day on Monday, the Global Times reporters saw groups of people lined up for their first doses of the recently approved COVID-19 vaccine developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group Corp (Sinopharm).

They mostly work in the cold-chain, food or logistics sectors, echoing the Chinese authorities' vaccination plan of covering nine key groups of people at the present.

The whole process takes around 50 minutes, including a 30-minute medical observation period after injection. Everyone was provided with detailed information about the inoculation and personal consultations regarding safety concerns, before they moved on to the injection area to get their first-in-their-life dose against the novel coronavirus.

Medical workers ask people to check the vaccine type and validity before administering the shots. Each vaccine can be traced back to its source via a code, and each individual's vaccination data is promptly recorded and then reported to the national Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) system, medical workers told the Global Times.

The emergency room set up at the vaccination site is equipped with first aid facilities such as ventilators and defibrillators as well as professional rescue staff. An ambulance is parked outside the vaccination site to respond in case anyone has a serious adverse reaction.

At another inoculation site in Shijingshan district in western Beijing, Global Times reporters saw people who arrived to take the shot receiving a letter beforehand, showing some "dos and don'ts" including summaries of contraindications and cautions for the vaccine. For example, the current age limit for taking the shot is between 18 and 59 years old while other age groups still need to wait for results of further clinical trials. Pregnant and breast-feeding women and those with underlying diseases such as severe allergies, diabetes and hypertension are not suited for vaccination now, the letter read.

As of Sunday, 2,788 people in total have been vaccinated in Shijingshan district, and some of those at the site waiting for the shot told the Global Times on Monday that they have confidence in Chinese-made vaccines.

Monday was the fourth day since the Chinese government gave the green light for the first domestically produced vaccine for general public use. Given the recent sporadic outbreaks in several Chinese cities and the cold weather that spurred the virus to be more active, local CDCs and hospitals across the country have been undertaking vaccinations covering thousands of people every day, who also need immunity to the virus the most.

Compared to some chaotic and disorderly vaccine distribution scenarios in certain cities and states across the US, such as Florida, Chinese cities have been rolling out large-scale vaccinations in an orderly fashion, and local medics in different places have finished the relevant training in order to respond to emergency situations.

A local medical staffer at an inoculation site in Lüliang told the Global Times on Monday, "We have been fully prepared as local authorities recently began mass vaccinations for key groups of people, with computer systems upgraded and vaccine distribution ready."

In each county of Lüliang, there are one or two vaccination sites with each receiving about 100 people, she said. "We also monitor adverse effects after vaccination by reporting each receiver's body temperature for seven days, and we also call them occasionally to ask about their current state of health," noted the medical staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Tancheng county in Shandong has almost vaccinated 500 people so far since December 24 from the key groups stipulated by the country's top health authority as the first group of people to be vaccinated. "So far, we haven't received any reports of severe adverse effects," a local medic surnamed Du told the Global Times on Monday.

However, in some places outside China, the beginning of mass vaccinations were remembered as "chaotic." In the US, where medics have started receiving COVID-19 vaccines, some described the distribution unfair as the ones with the most exposure to the virus are not always the first to be vaccinated. Even the decision to approve COVID-19 inoculations for senior citizens in Florida spurred long lines at vaccination sites and a deluge of people crashing national computer systems and hospital mobile banking service to schedule their shots, according to media reports.


People wait for COVID-19 vaccine injections in Beijing on Sunday. Since the beginning of January 2021, the city has started vaccination in specific groups of people in industries such as catering services and cold-chain transportation. Photo: cnsphoto

Cautiously moving forward

China has officially initiated vaccinations for key groups of people since December 15, with over 3 million doses of coronavirus vaccines having been received, according to Zeng Yixin, deputy director of the National Health Commission. And with the approval of the Chinese-made vaccine and sped up supply capacity, mass vaccinations will then fully cover elderly people, groups with higher risks of underlying diseases before being carried out among the general public, Zeng told a press conference on Thursday.

When some foreign media highlight Chinese-made COVID-19 vaccines as not covering elderly people in the first round of mass vaccinations as a so-called argument for questioning their safety, with countries like Germany giving out vaccines to elderly people as a priority, a Beijing-based immunologist who preferred not to be named told the Global Times on Monday that China takes a highly cautious approach to rolling out the vaccines, which is also different from the West.

"We need to take 'coincidences' into account, given incidents have occurred with elderly people being vaccinated overseas," the expert said.

Also, in Sinopharm's clinical trials, the ratio of elderly volunteers and those with underlying diseases were believed to be relatively small, which would also explain the cautious use of vaccination among elderly people at present, according to industry observers.

Sinovac told the Global Times on Saturday that they have elderly participants aged over 60 years in their Phase-III clinical trials in Brazil, and may further disclose detailed data as the trials conclude in the future. Another leading producer Sinopharm had previously told the Global Times that they are conducting COVID-19 vaccine trials on minors to better understand the vaccine's safety and efficacy on a wider population, with data showing the vaccine is safe.

When asked about the safety and efficacy of domestically made vaccines, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a routine press conference on Monday that the Chinese government has always made the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines a priority, and Chinese vaccine manufacturers have strictly adhered to scientific rules and regulations in pushing forward vaccine development in accordance with the law.

"I feel all right," said a teacher named Xiao Meng, who took the shot in Shenzhen's Luohu district a week ago, noting that she had mild symptoms like a headache after being vaccinated. "But we remain confident about our own vaccines, and many who have been vaccinated said they are proud to take the shot, especially as they are free of charge," Xiao said.

"From the experience of active vaccine use, the immune system's response to the vaccine in the elderly is often not ideal, usually needing to add adjuvant or increase the dose," Tao Lina, a Shanghai-based medical expert on vaccines, told the Global Times on Monday.

When compared to vaccines administered to young adults, a dose of an inactivated vaccine on the elderly may see a lower level of immunity, so more research is needed, Tao said, noting that there is no need to worry about the safety of the vaccines at all.
It's fake thank you
 
