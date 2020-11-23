China vs the world: Here's a look at Naval power in the Pacific in numbers

How Chevron Used the Law and the FBI to Target Whistle-Blowing Lawyer Steven Donziger "I'm being prosecuted by a Chevron law firm that has locked me up, deprived me of my liberty," Steven Donziger says.

Wow, the usa has 30 attack subs incapable of operating in the Pacific! Gasp!.If conflict breaks out between China and usa-ians... putin would make a deal with Washington, that Russia would stay out of the war if putin can make a move on former Soviet territory.putin is a neo-liberal/neo-nationalist/neo-banker nazi agent and is allied with the Entente of UK, France, usa and isreal.UK operates out of WWI Entente goals and perspectives.Russia wants the Russian Empire back, and has zero concern for defeating the Entente of UK, US, France, Australia, India, etc - WHICH RUSSIA IS APART. The Soviet Union of the 70s and 80s wanted to defeat the Entente and China did not side with defending the old Soviet Union. Now China is encircled with Entente to the north, south and east.The Kissingers and Rothschilds and other zionists got China to oppose the Soviet Union, facilitated China to support the cia plot to end the Soviet Union. Neo-con PNAC trolls cry about not taking out China after the take out of the Soviet Union. The survival of Iran and other places is to the advantage of China. The focus on destroying the Soviet Union was good for the security of China. The defeat of the Soviet Union was devastating to China. See the difference.We are fighting a post-WWI global situation. Those who fail to see this are at a disadvantage, Russia is not gonna hold off divisions and armies for China. Those 30 attack subs are going to the pacific in case of war. Russian wants the empire of genocide again.If China could get surrogate ally nations to warn Europe of this, particularly warn Germany, then the chance of a hot war would lessen.The EU is living in a post-WWII era, in fact, a post-post-WWII era and the cia is anti-eu from the eu inception. That is major competition to Washington. Russian expansionism is not. Russian expansionism is less important to the usa than remaining in Afghanistan, and usa does not care much about Afghanistan. putin is only Oligarch INFIGHTING between factions within the allies of the Entente. putin is the designated bad dude of the entente, a two sided war between factions of the cia. cia vs cia... and cia wins. That China is this strong today and Washington wants war with China is a major headache for the trolls at Washington.cia Russia is of no concern. Washington would get European allies to isolate Russian navy during a conflict with China, which is the big last war to usher the globe into a new dark age.This is how bad things are now:The plan was trump starts the pull out of Afghanistan to pivot to weekly attacks on China to ruin the Chinese economy and start a war. The Afghan war end was supposed to be a mere footnote in the stories of 2021, everything that is the disaster of Afghanistan would have happened with trump, and trump would have had press conferences to say Washington does not care about Afghanistan, the China threat is the main story.The AUKUS starting a new cold war has begun - an alliance to stop the rise of China.Russia isn't gonna do sh*t to help China. And would even invade China for more territory. Russians get "Russian" land from genocide, so are completely opposed to the peaceful world of China. And therefore as a continued member of the triple Entente, is a threat to the existence of China.I said China needs to make 1 million towed artillery to defend from an invasion from the east. SPH is a key weapon ground weapon to use to defend from traitorous Russia.China has to prepare for a northern front war with Russia, if war erupts. What Italy did to Germany in the First World War, is the planned repeat. Italy was promised this and that and never delivered. And Italy threw the balance of the war in favour of the Entente. usa did not win the First World War. Italy breaking their alliance with Germany did win the war. And so China has to be 10X more powerful than global militaries, including Russia, because Russia is on the side of the UK and US.I am not the only person pointing out that putin is in on it with the cia, it is so obviously to any observer:putin is not going to hold half of usaian military from attacking China. putin could invade China to side with allies.Those 30 extra attack subs are headed for the Pacific if needed.If the Russians find out that putin and yeltsin were cia stooges to faciliate the looting of Russia and the depression of the Russians, there will be a revolution in Russia against the cia trolls owning much of Russian oil and other industries. Then Russia is on the side of freedom. putin is a cia mannequin in the Kremlin.putin is the cover-up of yeltsin; and putins replacement is gonna be the cover-up of putin. cover-up, as in cover-up and keep from the public that these are cia stooges.