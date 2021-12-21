China Vs the U.K and U.S.A: the subtle difference of living in China

As America and Britain talk about war or conflict with China, I say: no country is perfect, but some countries are trying harder than others to take care of their people. A subtle difference between what I experience in China versus what I have experienced in the U.K. and travelling the U.S.A is the positive power of the community spirit. This spirit is driven by the focus on people from each government in question. It has always been a matter of choice - China chooses to invest in their communities. The USA and U.K. invest in wars!!