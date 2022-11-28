What's new

China vs Post British India

L

langda khan

Nov 7, 2022
Technically both were under the British. China was nothing without its great river ports, and all of those were British navy controlled. The hinterland never excited the British as the Indian mainland did. Hence their remarkable lack of enthusiasm to occupy it beyond the great ports. Through which everything came and went anyways.

And through opium, if you want to split hairs, Chinese generations were in a dreamy stupor administered by Indians, and one that they seemingly have not yet awoken from.
 
B

Beast

Feb 5, 2011
langda khan said:
Technically both were under the British. China was nothing without its great river ports, and all of those were British navy controlled. The hinterland never excited the British as the Indian mainland did. Hence their remarkable lack of enthusiasm to occupy it beyond the great ports. Through which everything came and went anyways.

And through opium, if you want to split hairs, Chinese generations were in a dreamy stupor administered by Indians, and one that they seemingly have not yet awoken from.
If China is really under British, there wouldn't be second opium war and the boxed rebellion war. Obviously some try to drag China down with them as full colonial without a head. :enjoy:
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
Beast said:
If China is really under British, there wouldn't be second opium war and the boxed rebellion war. Obviously some try to drag China down with them as full colonial without a head. :enjoy:
Loyal Indian slaves believe everyone is under their beloved Bristish white masters rule and Indians are the master slave second only to their white masters.
 
R

renhai

Aug 29, 2022
langda khan said:
Technically both were under the British. China was nothing without its great river ports, and all of those were British navy controlled. The hinterland never excited the British as the Indian mainland did. Hence their remarkable lack of enthusiasm to occupy it beyond the great ports. Through which everything came and went anyways.

And through opium, if you want to split hairs, Chinese generations were in a dreamy stupor administered by Indians, and one that they seemingly have not yet awoken from.
China was colonized by Britain like India? Is this a new education for slums?
 
大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

Mar 27, 2015
delusional Indians using "Post British India" as disguise for their favourite “undivided India”, do they even ask PAK or BD if they want to be included in this comparison?
 
L

langda khan

Nov 7, 2022
images


I highly recommend this as absorbing reading for those interested in the roots of modern China.

I tried to find a Mandarin translation for our wumao here but sadly could not.

In all seriousness, this book (read it years ago) really helped me understand China and the way it sees the modern world. A good read.
 

