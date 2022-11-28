If China is really under British, there wouldn't be second opium war and the boxed rebellion war. Obviously some try to drag China down with them as full colonial without a head.Technically both were under the British. China was nothing without its great river ports, and all of those were British navy controlled. The hinterland never excited the British as the Indian mainland did. Hence their remarkable lack of enthusiasm to occupy it beyond the great ports. Through which everything came and went anyways.
And through opium, if you want to split hairs, Chinese generations were in a dreamy stupor administered by Indians, and one that they seemingly have not yet awoken from.
Loyal Indian slaves believe everyone is under their beloved Bristish white masters rule and Indians are the master slave second only to their white masters.If China is really under British, there wouldn't be second opium war and the boxed rebellion war. Obviously some try to drag China down with them as full colonial without a head.
China was colonized by Britain like India? Is this a new education for slums?Technically both were under the British. China was nothing without its great river ports, and all of those were British navy controlled. The hinterland never excited the British as the Indian mainland did. Hence their remarkable lack of enthusiasm to occupy it beyond the great ports. Through which everything came and went anyways.
And through opium, if you want to split hairs, Chinese generations were in a dreamy stupor administered by Indians, and one that they seemingly have not yet awoken from.
China was colonized by Britain like India? Is this a new education for slums?
Education, where is India?Rather it's the education the wumao never got.
I just hope that slum pariahs do not bring slum jokes to our modern civilized world.Rather it's the education the wumao never got.