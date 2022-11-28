China vs Post British India

Technically both were under the British. China was nothing without its great river ports, and all of those were British navy controlled. The hinterland never excited the British as the Indian mainland did. Hence their remarkable lack of enthusiasm to occupy it beyond the great ports. Through which everything came and went anyways.



And through opium, if you want to split hairs, Chinese generations were in a dreamy stupor administered by Indians, and one that they seemingly have not yet awoken from.