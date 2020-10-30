China vows to build ‘fully modern army’ by 2027 on par with US army as Beijing policy meeting ends on defiant note

Beidou2020 said: China need to build many Type 055 cruisers, Type 095 SSNs, Type 096 SSBNs, Type 003/004 aircraft carriers, H-20 stealth bombers, J-20 stealth fighters.



China should also increase the nuclear arsenal and remove the no-first-use nuclear policy. This defensive policy is outdated and it just invites foreign aggression.



Hopefully current tensions with the US will lead to a significant increase in the military budget and increased production of weapons. China now has the money and should increase military spending to 4% of GDP (~$600 billion per year). Click to expand...

The world should have atleast one Sane country with money to spend on Technology, science, development, New technologies etc. Not spend $750+ billion on military. If china believe it have uplifted it's population from poverty and misery, then it should go ahead and help its immediate neighbours and allies in achieving the same. Even if it means a like of Marshall plan.If China achieve a level (for example forth generation) in technologies, it should make sure it's neighbors got third generation atleast. If it moves ahead and reach to level five, help your neighbours reach level four atleast. This way you create a block of loyal allies against the US