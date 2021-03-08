China vows to accelerate legislation against foreign sanctions, interference, long-arm jurisdiction

China’s top legislature will work on legislations against external sanctions, interference and long-arm jurisdiction in the coming year, aiming to perfect the foreign-related legal systems for the country to cope with challenges and risks brought by foreign forces, top legislator Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), said in the NPC Standing Committee’s work report.Li saidIn recent years, some countries including the US have been sanctioning Chinese individuals, officials and enterprises, and provoking China’s dignity, sovereignty and internal affairs.Ma Yide, a deputy to the NPC and a law researcher at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences, hadMa told the Global Times that because China is facing several political farces by some US politicians and their allies, from repeatedly politicizing COVID-19 and stigmatizing other countries, to the cliché of claiming compensation, it is urgent for China to enact a law to counter the US’ abuse of litigation.According to Ma, alongside the deepening of international exchanges and acceleration of globalization, China is facing more and more litigation in other countries due to the proliferation of conflicts and contradictions in economic and trade contacts.