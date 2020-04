Strategic realignments are inevitable through out history one thing that's consistent is that nothing is consistent. New alliances were made, new ideologies were formed, new foes created and posturing was done. I am creating this thread to discuss potential outcomes of Pakistan's relation to china with emerging economic scenario and what are the implications for Pakistan.Historically Pakistan's relationship with china was strengthened truly after 1962, after china-indian war and later were forged around two factors, India and Diplomatic gateway of Pakistan to the west since Pakistan was a close ally of US during that era. However, over the years these factors changed and are changing, as soon as china moved towards industrialization their stance towards Kashmir, which used to be more pro Pakistan went on to be a "neutral policy" where statements like all parties should "exercise restrain" and "solve bilateral issues peacefully".Another factor, which in the beginning, was a pivotal point for deeper Pakistan vis a vis China corporation was china's use of Pakistan's influence and alliance with US. And that factor is also no longer there. However, over the years another factor that came in to existence is china's standing against US as a competitor for global economic might. That being a strong reality in my opinion west will rather formulate a new global economic plan with China, like PPP and PMLN did in Pakistan, you don't come to sindh and we won't come to Punjab. China will continue to diversify it's markets, hence, one belt one road initiative. But one can argue that will stay euro-centric initiative unless western alliances with GCC and turkey is undermined and i don't see that happening soon. Another likely scenario is china's tilt towards indian market further to sustain it's growth and economy. The battle to woe Indian market has already started as india's middle class expands. US currently is already trying to capture Indian market as much as it can, however, history tells that India never did put all of it's eggs in one basket and we gotta give this credit to them. In a likely scenario where India - China corporation on economic front increase, this will severely undermine Pakistan's strategic positioning with China; cutting down military ties. Unless, Pakistan intertwine it's economy with china and becomes production hub for Chinese goods and raise the stakes. Or diversify it's alliances and make new economic/ military blocs.World economy after covid-19 will drive big economies such as China, US, EU and even India towards closer corporation, to get their economies back on tract. And IMO we need to closely monitor this situation and prepare ourselves for any likely scenario. I am creating this thread to further expand on such scenarios and what can we do to effectively counter and secure Pakistan's interests.