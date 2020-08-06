/ Register

  • Thursday, August 6, 2020

China violated Indian airspace in Himachal Pradesh twice: HP DGP

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by FOOLS_NIGHTMARE, Aug 6, 2020 at 3:03 PM.

  1. Aug 6, 2020 at 3:03 PM #1
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China had violated Indian airspace twice in the month of April at Samdo in Lahaul Spiti district twice, Director General of Police (DGP), Sanjay said on Wednesday.

    Talking to the media, Kundu said two Chinese choppers had entered in Indian airspace on 11 April and 20 April at Samdo near Kaurik, the last point on the strategic Hindustan-Tibet road, located at around 344 km from Shimla.

    “We had reported the airspace violation in April to the state government and a report in this regard was sent to the Union government,” he said, adding however, there were no reports of Chinese incursion into Indian territory after the 15 June clash at Galvan border in Ladakh.
    Kundu said Himachal Pradesh shares 240 km border with China, 160 km in Kinnaur district and 80 km in Lahaul Spiti district and adequate measures were being taken to ensure safety and security of border and local population.

    Kundu further stated that he had recommended to the state government to shift DIG Intelligence post to Dharamshala in Kangra district owing to its proximity with Pathankot in Punjab.

    “Pathankot has Indian Air Force base which was attacked by terrorists in the past and part of it falls in Damtal in Kangra district of Himachal.

    In addition, there are other military installations in Kangra district for which we need to build an intelligence network to prevent any terror attack on these.

    Further, Dharamshala has the offices of Tibetan government-in-exile and Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama which makes the area more sensitive from a security and intelligence point of view that needs more attention,” he added.

    HP DGP said Pathankot in Punjab had become a chicken neck as it shares borders with Pakistan and Jammu Kashmir and recently, some LeT terrorists were apprehended while sneaking into Jammu Kashmir.

    He added that a proposal had also been submitted to the state government for monitoring Punjab border with Kangra district with drones to check the influx of drugs and other anti-social activities.

    https://www.thestatesman.com/cities...rspace-in-hp-twice-hp-dgp-1502914518.html/amp
     
  2. Aug 6, 2020 at 3:11 PM #2
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    The Indian Army let's actual Chinese helicopters violate their airspace but shoots down their own helicopter deep in their airspace during a training exercise. Sounds like one hell of a competent army to me 8-).
     
  3. Aug 6, 2020 at 3:41 PM #3
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    They are a bit too scared these days.:lol:
     
  4. Aug 6, 2020 at 3:50 PM #4
    Figaro

    Figaro SENIOR MEMBER

    The Indian government or the IAF does not even have the balls to announce the Chinese intrusion, unlike the Japanese or Taiwanese. Heck, it took almost 4 months for a lower level official to announce it lol. Contrary to many Indian members here, it would appear the Indian gov and military are all terrified of China, to the point that they won't even announce airspace intrusions .
     
