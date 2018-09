Xinhua Published: 2018/9/7 15:08:01

Vietnam's northern Lang Son province has allowed cars driven by Chinese nationals to enter the province for tourism purposes on a trial basis, and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has applied the same policy.



Each convoy of cars driven by Chinese nationals should consist of three cars at least and 10 cars at most, and the tourists can stay in Dong Dang-Lang Son border economic zone in Lang Son for a maximum of three days, the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism said on Thursday.



The number of such cars entering Lang Son and then running in the zone is capped at 50 a day.



Meanwhile, Vietnamese tourists can drive vehicles to the two cities of Chongzuo and Nanning in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.



The new route was launched on Thursday, helping to boost tourism and transport ties between the two localities.



In March, Vietnam's northern Quang Ninh province allowed cars driven by Chinese nationals to enter Ha Long city, home to the world heritage site of Ha Long Bay, through Mong Cai border gate for tourism purposes on a trial basis.



Vietnam receives 3.4 million Chinese visitors from January to August, or 32.7 percent of the total international arrivals, seeing a year-on-year increase of 28.2 percent, said the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism.



Meanwhile, Vietnam hosted a total of 10.4 million international arrivals, up 22.8 percent year-on-year, with the highest growth of 52.4 percent in the number of visitors from South Korea, followed by Finland and China.