China using scholars, businessmen, journalists for spying in India: Book

Any good, responsible government should be involved in spying. There are institutions and budgets allocated for these operations. Noone hides it. This is due to information problem. States are secretive. Intelligence gathering is a means to collect data.



I do not know what is that special which India is hiding, but, it may be worthwhile to take a look just in case.



I am sure there are lots of rats inside Indian government working for the CIA, more likely than for China. Why? Because US is the highest bidder. China is still a developing country.



I wonder what means India uses to spy on smaller and weaker neighbouring countries.