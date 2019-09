India’s water position vulnerable vs China: Brahma Chellaney

September 23, 2019



China’s use of water as an “unconventional weapon” of warfare against India is a major geopolitical and environmental concern for New Delhi, strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney warned, as he recalled how Beijing’s refusal to provide New Delhi with hydrological data in 2017 had caused “preventable deaths.”



“As an upper-stream state, China is obliged to provide India with hydrological data on the Brahmaputra river during the flood-prone season from May till November,” noted Chellaney, delivering the keynote address at India-Israel Cooperation on Water Management and Environment seminar in New Delhi on Sunday.