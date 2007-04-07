China uses quantum satellite to protect world’s largest power grid against attacks
Part of the network links the power grid of Fujian, the southeastern province closest to Taiwan, to a national emergency command centre in Beijing.
- Operation commands able to be sent using particles of light relayed by Mozi, the world’s first quantum satellite
- It offers reliable protection against blackouts caused by hacking, especially for commands sent over long distances or without optical fibres
China’s power grid is world’s biggest – and now protected by quantum satellite
Operation commands able to be sent using particles of light relayed by Mozi, the world’s first quantum satellite, for reliable protection against blackouts.
