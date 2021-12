China uses quantum satellite to protect world’s largest power grid against attacks

Operation commands able to be sent using particles of light relayed by Mozi, the world’s first quantum satellite

It offers reliable protection against blackouts caused by hacking, especially for commands sent over long distances or without optical fibres



China’s power grid is world’s biggest – and now protected by quantum satellite Operation commands able to be sent using particles of light relayed by Mozi, the world’s first quantum satellite, for reliable protection against blackouts.

China has created a quantum communication network in space to protect its electric power grid against attacks, according to scientists involved in the project.Part of the network links the power grid of Fujian, the southeastern province closest to Taiwan, to a national emergency command centre in Beijing.