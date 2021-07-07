What's new

China, US to ease restrictions on each other's media workers

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

China, US to ease restrictions on each other's media workers
  • Nov 16, 2021
BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's media workers amid a slight easing of tensions between the two sides.

The official China Daily newspaper on Wednesday said the agreement was reached ahead of Tuesday’s virtual summit between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden.

Under the agreement, the U.S. will issue one-year multiple-entry visas to Chinese media workers and will immediately initiate a process to address “duration of status” issues, China Daily said. China will reciprocate by granting equal treatment to U.S. journalists once the U.S. policies take effect, and both sides will issue media visas for new applicants “based on relevant laws and regulations," the report said.

In a statement to The Associated Press late Tuesday, the State Department said China had committed to issuing visas for a group of U.S. reporters “provided they are eligible under all applicable laws and regulations."

“We will also continue issuing visas to (Chinese) journalists who are otherwise eligible for the visa under U.S. law," the statement said.

China also committed to increase the length for which U.S. media visas are valid from the current 90 days to one year.
“On a reciprocal basis, we are committing to increase validity of U.S. visas issued to PRC journalists to one year as well," the State Department statement said, referring to the People's Republic of China.

Both sides will also offer multiple-entry visas, it said.

Limits on media workers have fueled tensions between the two countries for more than a year after the U.S. cut 20 visas issued to Chinese state media workers and required those remaining to register as foreign agents, among other changes.

China responded by expelling journalists working for U.S. outlets and severely restricting conditions for those continuing to work in the country.

The new agreement “was the result of more than a year of difficult negotiations over the treatment of media outlets in both countries," China Daily said.
“It is hoped that more good news is ahead for the two countries’ media outlets through further China-U.S. cooperation," the paper added.

The State Department said it has “remained in close consultation with the affected outlets, as well as other outlets facing personnel shortages due to PRC government policy decisions, and we are gratified their correspondents will be able to return to the PRC to continue their important work. We welcome this progress but see it simply as initial steps."

The State Department also said it would continue to work toward expanded access and better conditions for U.S. and foreign media in China, where they face considerable obstacles ranging from questioning by police, harassment preventing them from doing their work, personal threats and lawsuits brought by people they interview.

“We will continue to advocate for media freedom as a reflection of our democratic values," the State Department told the AP.

China, US to ease restrictions on each other's media workers

BEIJING (AP) — China and the U.S. have agreed to ease restrictions on each other's media workers amid a slight easing of tensions between the two sides.
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

This obviously only placates China's begging.

There is no need for US journalists to be sent to China because PDF says that every journalist in the world not employed by the Chinese state is actually part of the "Western Media" controlled by the US government.

So we don't even need American journalists in China because we can just have our generic "Western Media" handle it.

Obviously these sanctions for the last few years have hurt the Chinese media badly and they have asked for it to be dismissed.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

This is more to US advantage. Everyone in the world is watching CNN. Other than Chinese, very little are watching CGTN.

Chinese media may not be able to achieve the impact of RT due to Chinese cultural constrain.
 
G

Globenim

shi12jun said:
It's not a good thing, so more Americans disguised as spies to enter China legally.
Click to expand...
They have been begging to send their agents back to China. Their "reporting" has become all but pathetic, telling grand tales about China without any new footage of CCTV cameras or construction sites or even a claim to have journalists on the scene to disguise their prewritten U.S. state propaganda narratives and indoctrination as "journalism". Relying only on BS fake "sources" and stock photos. Remember U.S. state propaganda is primarily aimed to indoctrinate a domestic U.S. audience who isnt well known for read anything more than headlines and look at pictures and moving pictures and mentally only reacts to a few buzzwords they have been brainwashed with from early childhood. Without some random American tard filming some plastic bag in a pond "live from China" their propaganda to control and distract the U.S. population is not even half as effective and only Americans paid trolls armies still bother to pretend US media can be takens serious at this point and nobody can see trough their shit.

For China this is just a gesture to disengage hostilities and revert to status quo. Nobody cares about journalists in America.
 
