China-US space race heats up as Chinese firm plans over 40 launches this year

China-US space race heats up as Chinese firm plans over 40 launches this year
  • China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation predicts an arduous year to ‘accelerate the development of China as a space power’
  • China’s aims this year include finishing the Tiangong space station and signing a five-year agreement on space cooperation with Russia
1641364226210.png


China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation says it plans more than 40 space launches this year. Photo: STR/FP
China’s main space contractor has planned more than 40 space launches this year, further consolidating the nation’s presence in space, which has become another arena for rivalry with the United States.
China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation revealed on its social media account that it had arranged more than 40 space launches for 2022, and for six manned space missions, including with two Shenzhou spacecraft. China’s Tiangong space station is expected to be completed this year.
Space race heats up as Chinese firm plans over 40 launches this year

China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation predicts an arduous year to 'accelerate the development of China as a space power'.
