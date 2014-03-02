China-US relations: Beijing says it’s keeping a close eye on US Navy manoeuvres near Taiwan

Hamartia Antidote
Beijing says it’s keeping a close eye on US Navy manoeuvres near Taiwan
China will continue to maintain a high level of alert at all times, respond to all threats and provocations at all times,’ foreign ministry spokesman says.
- China will continue to maintain a high level of alert at all times, respond to all threats and provocations at all times,’ foreign ministry spokesman says
- Missile destroyer USS John S. McCain passed through Taiwan Strait on Thursday ‘in accordance with international law’, US Navy says