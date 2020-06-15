China: US Must Completely Lift Illegal Unilateral Sanctions on Iran

July, 16, 2021 - 19:33

Politics news

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry stressed the need to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the US to take concrete actions to regain the international community’s trust and make an early decision to comprehensively and completely lift the illegal sanctions on Iran.

China: US Must Completely Lift Illegal Unilateral Sanctions on Iran - Politics news - Tasnim News Agency TEHRAN (Tasnim) – The spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry stressed the need to save the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, urging the US to take concrete actions to regain the international community’s trust and make an early decision to comprehensively and completely lift the illegal sanctions on Iran.

Speaking at a regular press conference on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian talked about Beijing’s stances on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sixth anniversary of the agreement.“July 14 marks the sixth anniversary of the JCPOA on the Iranian nuclear issue. The JCPOA, the result of 13 years of painstaking negotiations, is an important outcome of multilateral diplomacy endorsed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231. It is a classic example of resolving disputes through dialogue and consultation, and a key pillar for upholding the international non-proliferation regime and promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. Joint efforts to safeguard and implement the JCPOA serve the common interests of the international community,” he explained.“China always believes that the full and effective implementation of the deal is the only effective way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue. China welcomes the fact that the US seeks to return to the JCPOA. In the meantime, the US side needs to show sincerity by taking concrete actions to regain the trust of the international community. Negotiations on resuming the compliance of the deal have entered the final stage. All parties have shown their political will to reach an agreement, but there are still some differences that need to be bridged. The US should make an early decision to comprehensively and completely lift its illegal unilateral sanctions against Iran and third parties, while Iran should fully resume its compliance on this basis,” the Chinese spokesperson stated.“As an important party to the JCPOA, China is firmly committed to upholding the authority and effectiveness of the JCPOA and the Security Council resolution, and taking a constructive part in the negotiations between the US and Iran to resume compliance,” he added.“We will work on all parties to build consensus, bridge differences and bring the JCPOA back on the right track at an early date. No matter how the situation may change, China will always stand on the right side of history, uphold justice, advance the political settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue through diplomatic means, and safeguard the international non-proliferation regime and peace and stability in the Middle East. In the meantime, we will firmly safeguard our legitimate rights and interests,” Zhao Lijian noted.The US, under former president Donald Trump, left the nuclear deal in 2018 and initiated a “maximum pressure” policy against Iran, prompting Tehran to take remedial measures by gradually reducing its nuclear commitments under the deal.Since April, representatives from Iran and the P4+1 group of countries – France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China – have been holding talks in Vienna aimed at revitalizing the JCPOA and bringing the US back to compliance.