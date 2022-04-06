What's new

China Urges UNSC To Not Resort To 'unfounded Conclusions' On Bucha; Calls For Dialogue

China Urges UNSC To Not Resort To 'unfounded Conclusions' On Bucha; Calls For Dialogue​

Reacting to the disturbing images from Bucha, China urged the council to verify and establish facts, and not resort to any 'unfounded conclusions'.

Ananya Varma
5th April, 2022 22:56 IST

xw2t3xg1p2ulyjcg_1649178681.jpeg

China on Tuesday addressed the UNSC session on the Russia-Ukraine war, calling upon the United States, NATO, and the European Union (EU) to engage in a comprehensive dialogue with Russia. Reacting to the disturbing images from Bucha, China urged the council to verify and establish facts, and not resort to any 'unfounded conclusions'. The country also voiced its concern over the slew of sanctions against Moscow calling it a 'weaponisation of the world economy'.

"Dialogue and negotiations are the only way to peace. Russia and Ukraine have held multiple negotiations. We call for fair conditions of negotiations and for all parties to abide by international humanitarian law. Other countries should not add fuel to the fire. The humanitarian need of Ukraine is enormous. China has and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," said Zhang Jun, Permanent Representative of China to the UN.

"Civilians should be spared from any kind of violence during war. Bucha images are disturbing. Parties should excercise restraint and the incident and its causes must be verified and established. The actual conclusion should be drawn and one should not resort to unfounded conclusions. Sanctions won't solve the crisis. They will bring complexity in the crisis. Indiscriminate sanctions are tantamount to politicising and weaponising the world economy," he added.
China also asserted that small countries should not be pushed in between the warring countries, and compared the crisis to the Cold War era. "More than 30 years after the cold war such a geo political tragedy in Europe deserves our profound reflection. Small and medium countries should not be pushed between two big countries. The foreign policy of every country should be independent. We call upon the US, UN, and NATO to engage in comprehensive dialogues with Russia," he said.

Russia denies Bucha killings in UNSC​

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops recaptured the Kyiv suburbs of Bucha and Irpin, revealing the macabre of death and destruction in the city. As per the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, 410 bodies of slain Ukrainians have been found in Bucha, Irpin, and other towns and villages, however, the exact number is expected to be much higher".

On Tuesday, Russia's permanent representative to the United Nations seemingly took a dig at Ukraine in the UNSC by saying that the 'corpses lying on the streets did not exist until Russian armed forces arrived'.

Vasily Nebenzya remarked, "Corpses lying on the streets of Bucha did not exist until Russian troops arrived. But, of course, the whole world knows that the dead bodies of civilians on the streets of peaceful towns appear just after the arrival of the Russian army. That's it, not the other way round."
Why the reluctance by the Western powers to allow independent investigation into Bucha by as requestsd by Russia in the UNSC if they are really so concerned about human rights violation by Russia?

An independent investigation team which include forensic scientists, etc. will be able to give us some idea what really happened in Bucha?
 
It is encouraging to hear Western Superpowers are showing their concern about warcrimes committed due to bodies of dead civilian in Bucha allegedly by departing Russian force by Ukraine
while
completely discarding and ignoring alleged biological warfare weapons being developed in biolabs discovered in Ukraine by Russia.

Tell me which will have wider consequences? :coffee:

The double standards are so apparent that many Asians like us simply don't care.

Don't send annoying under and secretaries to state to woe and threaten us. We don't care.

Send lots of money instead e.g. hundred and hundred of billions just like you did during elections.

Forget about sending weapons, the cost of replacement and spareparts will killed us later.

:sarcastic: :sarcastic: :sarcastic:
 
Time for dialogue is over. We start dialogue when russia is out of Ukraine.
 

