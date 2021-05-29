China urged to increase sea-based nuclear deterrent amid US intensified strategic threat

However, Chinese military experts believe that US attempts of increasing military deployment in the Indo-Pacific region will not increase returns for the US as most countries in the region will not allow the flames of war initiated by the US to burn themselves.

Considering that the US deems China its top imaginary enemy, China needs to increase the quantity and quality of nuclear weapons, especially submarine-launched ballistic missiles

sea-based strategic nuclear deterrence is also an important direction for China's future development, as these weapons are better at stealth and secondary nuclear strikes

India may not be a very ideal partner, and most of US allies in Asia, including Japan and South Korea, also fear that the flames of war would eventually burn themselves.

Australia is likely to allow the US to deploy more military equipment on its soil, making it the only US friend on its Indo-Pacific strategy

Australia will make itself a target for future military conflicts

Feng Leng said: Beijing is well aware that USA is instigating a race war against China with the intention to do a genocide against the Chinese people. The reason for this is USA cannot tolerate the fact that China has a nuclear arsenal that can defend it against a direct American attack. To try to achieve the goal of removing China's nuclear arsenal, USA is willing to instigate a conflict that falls short of total nuclear war, hoping that it will win.



Ideally, USA would like to engage China in a regional conflict involving some other country as the main battleground with USA only joining directly at the end when China is exhausted. However, the only country that can possibly last more than a few short days against PLA is Japan. Everybody else can be rolled over pretty easily. The Japanese know this and despite their own hostility against China they do not intend for their population centers to be exposed to PLAAF while USA hangs back in the early months of the war.



Failing the above, a secondary goal of USA is to put pressure on China by instigating random (Western) countries to take hostile action against China. Unlike Asian countries with actual population centers well within range of PLAAF, random (Western) countries do not have such reservations. Australia falls into this category because it is close to the maximum limit of long-range PLAAF strikes. The Australians see an opportunity to try to contain China and enhance their security against these long-range strikes. China should take this opportunity to escalate to sub-conflict level military actions like navy ship ramming against random (Western) countries as a way to show resolve.



If USA is unable to use brute military force as in the above two scenarios, then it will be a long, drawn-out cold war. China will create its own technology, trading and finance / economic sphere to compete against the one led by USA. The digital yuan will be a huge step forward. Once China creates its own sphere, which will include everybody but the West, India and right-wing Latin American dictatorships, USA will be much weakened relative to its glory days when USA was the "only game in town". Unless USA undergoes another tech / economy revolution like it did in the 1980s and 1990s, USA will then face a vicious cycle of economic decline similar to Japan lost decades.



In the 1980s, Japan was absolutely dominating over China. 40 years passed and now Japan barely clings to a few areas where it remains strong. The same thing is happening to USA now. A weakening dollar hegemony, triggered by the digital yuan, will sap its strength over the course of a decade or more. Click to expand...

DF-5B intercontinental ballistic missiles Photo: Fan Lingzhi/GTFacing a serious strategic threat from the US, China was urged to increase the number of nuclear weapons, especially its sea-based nuclear deterrent of intercontinental submarine-launched ballistic missiles, to deter potential military action by US warmongers, Chinese military experts said on Friday, after reports that the US' new defense budget will modernize its nuclear arsenal to deter China.Having a nuclear arsenal appropriate to China's position will help safeguard national security, sovereignty and development interests and establish a more stable and peaceful world order, which will be beneficial for the world, they said.The US defense budget, set to be sent to Congress on Friday, is expected to include investments in troop readiness, space, and the Pacific Deterrence Initiative aimed at countering China's military existence in the region, and nuclear weapons technology, Reuters reported on Thursday.The US would buy ships and jets and develop and test hypersonic weapons and other "next-generation" weapons systems to build capabilities to counter Russia and China. The total national security budget will be $753 billion, a 1.7 percent increase over the 2021 figure, Reuters said.China has kept its defense spending at around 1.3 percent of GDP in recent years, which is far below the average global level of 2.6 percent, data shows. The US, by far the world's top military spender, has spent about four times that of China in recent years.Chinese analysts said China has never taken aim at US military spending, nor does China want to engage in any form of arms race with the US.But the US has applied greater military pressure on China, sending warships and warplanes at an increasing frequency to the South China Sea and Taiwan Straits.The US is also preparing what US media called its "biggest navy exercise in a generation with 25,000 personnel across 17 time zones," as it's preparing for a "possible conflict" with China and Russia.The US attempted to deepen the militarization of space with its new budget plan, including its investment on future weapons., to effectively safeguard its national security, sovereignty and development interests, Song Zhongping, a Chinese military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Friday.Some military experts said China should increase the number of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), the DF-41, which has the longest operational range among all Chinese ICBMs.Song said that strengtheningChina could use its most advanced submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) to effectively counter the US threat, Song said.China just commissioned three PLA Navy warships, namely the, theand the, at a naval port in Sanya, South China'sProvince in April. Observers identified theas a likely Type 09IV nuclear-powered strategic ballistic missile submarine.The US Pacific Deterrence Initiative, created to counter China, focuses on competition in the Indo-Pacific and aims to boost US preparedness in the region by funding radars, satellites and missile systems, according to Reuters.Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based military expert, told the Global Times on Friday that the initiative enables the US to use a variety of spy satellites to conduct reconnaissance and intelligence gathering to provide extensive and accurate intelligence support for US military operations, including joint military operations with its allies, and the US will also use allies, such as US overseas military bases, to deploy more radar systems to guide its weapons.On the day its budget was sent to Congress, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin was expected to meet with India's Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as part of India's first cabinet-level visit to Washington, the Pentagon said."The secretary's meeting with the external affairs minister will continue discussions that the two held in New Delhi in March and will continue the robust bilateral defense and security relationship between our two countries," the Pentagon said.Chinese military experts said it's likely that India would buy more American weapons, have more military drills with the US or deepen its cooperation with the US in military intelligence sharing, and the US will use these in exchange for India's cooperation for its Indo-Pacific strategy.But India will have second thoughts on US military deployment on its soil, Song said, noting that weapons and radar deployment involves a country's sovereignty, and India, which has been claiming to pursue an independent foreign policy, will unlikely give the US a satisfactory answer.Even if India would like to deepen its military cooperation with the US, certain cooperation such as opening military bases to the US is not an option for India, Song said.In South Korea, protests against US military presence have become louder in the past years, and South Korea will not allow the US to turn Northeast Asia into a battlefield and drag itself into war, nor will it sacrifice its relations with China, observers said.Zhang Junshe, a senior research fellow at the PLA Naval Military Studies Research Institute, told the Global Times on Friday thatBy doing this,between the US and other countries, Zhang said, adding that a responsible government which really cares about the interests of its people would never allow it.-------------------------------------------------------The above is exactly what I wrote on PDF just twos days ago: