What's new

China ups the ante, places H-6 bombers near Ladakh

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,692
1
60,784
Country
China
Location
China
China ups the ante, places H-6 bombers near Ladakh
Sources say the new CJ-20 cruise missile, which has a range of 2,000 km, is a definite threat to mountain bases
By DAVE MAKICHUKSEPTEMBER 15, 2020

The H-6’s considerable firepower, deploying a wide range of standoff cruise missiles, can potentially provide the PLA with a major advantage in the event of future clash in the Ladakh region.


China appears to be sticking with its “Wolf Warrior” tactics of intimidation amid simmering tensions with India on its Himalayan border.

According to Military Watch Magazine, new images released by the Central Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) show several H-6 bombers have been deployed near the disputed area.

China deploys over 270 H-6 bombers across the country, the bulk of them based near its east coast, which make up the largest bomber fleet in the world with much newer airframes available than those in the American or Russian fleets.

The H-6’s considerable firepower, deploying a wide range of standoff cruise missiles, can potentially provide the PLA with a major advantage in the event of future clash in the Ladakh region, the report said.

Given the scarcity of airbases on both sides, the ability to strike Indian bases at long ranges could be enough to turn the balance in the air.


Most notably, the new CJ-20 cruise missile carries a 500kg warhead and has a 2,000 km range, while its lighter counterpart the YJ-63 has one tenth of the range but is considerably lighter meaning more can be carried by a single bomber, the report said.

Their very high precision and manoeuvrability make them a very serious threat to Indian positions.

China’s H-6 fleet today is primarily oriented towards engaging ships and military bases in the Western Pacific region, with a number of bombers also having been converted for an electronic attack role.

Tensions with India, however, reveal that the aircraft still have a role to play in a conventional land attack role, the report said.

asiatimes.com

China ups the ante, places H-6 bombers near Ladakh

China appears to be sticking with its “Wolf Warrior” tactics of intimidation amid simmering tensions with India on its Himalayan border. According to Military Watch Magazine, new images…
asiatimes.com asiatimes.com
 
F

FairAndUnbiased

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 25, 2011
6,279
0
8,779
Country
China
Location
United States
More H-6 than I expected total. More airframes will be needed to deter Indian aggression through a high volume of standoff firepower in case of Indian escalation.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chakar The Great China Ups the Ante on India-China Border Central & South Asia 0
F-22Raptor United States ups the ante in China rivalry with Asia Reassurance Initiative Act China & Far East 2
S Whether China steps back or ups ante, it will lose in Doklam: Kanwal Sibal Indian Defence Forum 5
CAD Sikkim standoff: India needs to stop looking for reasons why China won't up the ante Central & South Asia 2
ranjeet Masood Azhar issue: India uses Uighur card to up the ante against China Central & South Asia 29
beijingwalker Abe ups the ante, calls China's gas field development a 'clear violation' China & Far East 31
T-Rex China Ups The Ante In Arunachal Pradesh Chinese Defence Forum 50
T-Rex China Ups The Ante In Arunachal Pradesh World Affairs 49
ironman India ups the ante on China Indian Defence Forum 130
G China ups ante with new flattops Chinese Defence Forum 0

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top