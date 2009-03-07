beijingwalker
China ups the ante, places H-6 bombers near Ladakh
Sources say the new CJ-20 cruise missile, which has a range of 2,000 km, is a definite threat to mountain bases
By DAVE MAKICHUKSEPTEMBER 15, 2020
The H-6’s considerable firepower, deploying a wide range of standoff cruise missiles, can potentially provide the PLA with a major advantage in the event of future clash in the Ladakh region.
China appears to be sticking with its “Wolf Warrior” tactics of intimidation amid simmering tensions with India on its Himalayan border.
According to Military Watch Magazine, new images released by the Central Theatre Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) show several H-6 bombers have been deployed near the disputed area.
China deploys over 270 H-6 bombers across the country, the bulk of them based near its east coast, which make up the largest bomber fleet in the world with much newer airframes available than those in the American or Russian fleets.
The H-6’s considerable firepower, deploying a wide range of standoff cruise missiles, can potentially provide the PLA with a major advantage in the event of future clash in the Ladakh region, the report said.
Given the scarcity of airbases on both sides, the ability to strike Indian bases at long ranges could be enough to turn the balance in the air.
Most notably, the new CJ-20 cruise missile carries a 500kg warhead and has a 2,000 km range, while its lighter counterpart the YJ-63 has one tenth of the range but is considerably lighter meaning more can be carried by a single bomber, the report said.
Their very high precision and manoeuvrability make them a very serious threat to Indian positions.
China’s H-6 fleet today is primarily oriented towards engaging ships and military bases in the Western Pacific region, with a number of bombers also having been converted for an electronic attack role.
Tensions with India, however, reveal that the aircraft still have a role to play in a conventional land attack role, the report said.
