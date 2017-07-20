China Unveils Wing Loong- 10 Attack Drone

Feng Ying (Wind Shadow) / Wing-Loong 10 / Pterosaur-10 - Lethal UAS

UAV EvolutionChengdu Institute of Aviation Industry/Chengfei has developed and produced the Pterosaur series of inspection and combat drones that have become Xiangmo. In this family, Pterosaur 1 and Pterosaur 2 are the most familiar, and the latest is the Pterosaur 10. One picture shows that the engine nozzle at the tail of the pterosaur 10 is very concealed. It can be vaguely seen that there are actually 2 nozzles. What is particularly special is that this nozzle is not circular, but a binary with infrared invisible. There is also a deceleration parachute above the nozzle and engine nozzle. All evidence shows that this Pterosaur 10 is actually the Chengfei "Fengying" UAV that was exposed in the previous two years.



Military observers noted that the Wing Loong-10 is another nomenclature for the Cloud Shadow drone, which was also produced by the Chengdu aircraft company. They also found that the CCTV report used video clips of the Cloud Shadow when introducing the Wing Loong-10.

















