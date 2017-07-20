China Unveils Wing Loong- 10 Attack Drone
- Our Bureau
- 03:21 PM, November 2, 2020
- 11486
China has displayed its new Wing Loong-10 attack drone at Nanchang Airshow 2020 that kicked off on Saturday.
The aircraft is a ground-attack version of the Wing Loong. It uses 1t thrust ZF850 engine that costs ¥6 million, according to reports.
Developed by Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group, the Wing Loong or Pterodactyl-I is a Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) drone used for surveillance and aerial reconnaissance. It is capable of being fitted with air-to-surface weapons for use in an UCAV role. It can carry 440 pounds combined of both weapons and reconnaissance gear, has a range of 2,500 miles and can remain aloft for 20 hours.
Visit: SAHA EXPO, TURKEY -VIRTUAL AEROSPACE & DEFENCE EXHIBITION
The UAV has been used by Saudi coalition forces in Yemen and by Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya.
The drone is capable of being fitted with a variety of sensors, including a forward looking infrared turret and synthetic aperture radar. Intended for use as a surveillance and aerial reconnaissance platform, the drone is capable of being fitted with air-to-surface weapons for use in an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) role.
Based on official marketing material released by CADI, the Pterodactyl can carry the BA-7 air-to-ground missile, YZ-212 laser-guided bomb, YZ-102A anti-personnel bomb and 50kg LS-6 miniature guided bomb.
China Unveils Wing Loong- 10 Attack Drone
China Unveils Wing Loong- 10 Attack Drone
www.defenseworld.net