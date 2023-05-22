What's new

China Unveils the World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Urban Train, The train’s only by-product is water

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
58,262
-52
99,245
Country
China
Location
China

China Unveils the World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Urban Train, The train’s only by-product is water​

Published on:May 22, 2023
The train’s only by-product is water.

At an event at the 2023 China Brand Day in Shanghai, the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation unveiled the world’s first hydrogen-powered urban train. The train is composed of four cars and can reach speeds of up to 99 miles per hour.

China releases world's first hydrogen-powered urban train
China releases world’s first hydrogen-powered urban train; Photo Credit: CGTN

Hydrogen-Powered Urban Train​

The train uses a combination of hydrogen fuel cells and supercapacitors as an energy source; thanks to the built-in hydrogen power system, the train can travel up to 373 miles on a single charge. An electrochemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen takes place in the fuel cell, producing only water as a byproduct.

The vehicle is equipped with the highest level of autonomy, meaning it can automatically wake up, start and stop, and return to the depot. To ensure safe driving, it uses 5G high-capacity vehicle-to-ground communication technology and big data analysis.

The hydrogen-powered train also includes multiple intelligent detection systems with thousands of sensors. According to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation, “The systems can automatically monitor, diagnose and protect the hydrogen storage system and hydrogen fuel cell system to ensure their safety and reliability during driving.”

This train is not only the world’s first hydrogen-powered urban train but also the fastest hydrogen train to date. Germany launched the first hydrogen-powered passenger trains in 2022 with the Coradia iLint. The fourteen hydrogen trains have a range of 621 miles, traveling at a maximum speed of 87 mph. Unlike China, these trains travel through a rural environment.

A model of the hydrogen-powered urban train at the China Brand Day in Shanghai, May 12, 2023
A model of the hydrogen-powered urban train at the China Brand Day in Shanghai, May 12, 2023; Photo Credit: CGTN

Hydrogen as Fuel​

Using hydrogen as a fuel has been an increasingly popular clean energy solution around the world because of hydrogen’s sustainability, affordability, and abundance.

Unlike fossil fuels, hydrogen does not produce harmful pollutants or greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide or sulfur dioxide. The main byproducts of hydrogen combustion are heat and water. Because hydrogen can be produced from water through electrolysis using renewable energy, it is also abundant. And, according to PWC, the cost of green hydrogen will drop by 50 percent by 2030.

Along with hydrogen-powered trains, hydrogen is being used as fuel in vehicles. The use of fuel-cell cars, such as the Toyota Mirai, has been increasing. In China alone, 50,000 hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles are expected to be on the road by 2025. Further developments have also been made in hydrogen-powered planes, like Destinus’ hypersonic hydrogen-powered passenger jet.
www.tomorrowsworldtoday.com

China Unveils the World's First Hydrogen-Powered Urban Train

At an event at the 2023 China Brand Day, the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation unveiled the world’s first hydrogen-powered urban train.
www.tomorrowsworldtoday.com www.tomorrowsworldtoday.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
World's first hydrogen-powered train built in China, reports claim
Replies
1
Views
506
hyperman
H
Hamartia Antidote
Rolls-Royce tests hydrogen-fueled aircraft engine in aviation world first
Replies
5
Views
1K
Hack-Hook
Hack-Hook
Skull and Bones
Railways Minister's Big Announcement About India's First Hydrogen Train
Replies
0
Views
248
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
beijingwalker
China launches Asia's first semi high-speed hydrogen train, gets 600 km range
Replies
0
Views
275
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Global hydrogen station deployments surpass 1,000; China leads by representing one-third of global deployments
Replies
0
Views
374
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom