China unveils terrifying high-tech robot soldiers in chilling military video

China unveils terrifying high-tech robot soldiers in chilling military video
CHINA has revealed a series of new high-tech weaponry in a demonstration of the country's military might.
By GERRARD KAONGA
PUBLISHED: 14:35, Tue, Sep 1, 2020 | UPDATED: 14:42, Tue, Sep 1, 2020

China's People's Liberation Army have released footage of new high tech weapons and equipment. Most notable is a robot-esque exoskeleton suit that can be equipped to any soldier. The video was posted to the People's Daily, China Twitter page.


The video had a banner over the footage describing the equipment on show.

The banners read: "Several types of military-use high-tech equipment were unveiled in a logistic support drill.

"The exoskeleton robot can improve the weight carrying capacity of a soldier by 50kg-80kg.

"With a loading capacity of 30kg of supplies, the drone can achieve supply delivery at any time and on any terrain.

WW3 warning: China unveils terrifying high-tech robot soldiers in chilling military video

CHINA has revealed a series of new high-tech weaponry in a demonstration of the country's military might.
