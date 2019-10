What weapons were on show for the first time in China?

The "carrier killer" Dongfeng-21D (DF-21D). Unveiled at a military parade in 2015, this is designed to hit warships at sea at a range of up to 1,500km.

(DF-21D). Unveiled at a military parade in 2015, this is designed to hit warships at sea at a range of up to 1,500km. China also showed its DF-26 intermediate range missile, dubbed "Guam killer" in reference to the US Pacific island base.

intermediate range missile, dubbed "Guam killer" in reference to the US Pacific island base. One of the most closely-watched weapons unveiled was the Dongfeng-17 , a nuclear-capable glider that foreign analysts say is designed to manoeuvre at high speed to evade anti-missile defences.

, a nuclear-capable glider that foreign analysts say is designed to manoeuvre at high speed to evade anti-missile defences. The DF-17 hypersonic missile can theoretically manoeuvre sharply at many times the speed of sound, making it extremely difficult to counter.

Nozomu Yoshitomi, a retired major general in Japan's Ground Self-Defence Force, said the DF-17 posed serious questions about the effectiveness of the regional missile defence system America and Japan are building.

He said: "There is a possibility that if we do not acquire a more sophisticated ballistic missile defence system, it will become impossible for both the U S and Japan to respond.”

Bringing up the rear of the ground parade were 16 upgraded launchers carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles.

intercontinental ballistic missiles. These are the backbone of China's nuclear deterrent, capable of reaching the US with multiple nuclear warheads.

The Dongfeng-41 is believed to have a range of up to 15,000km (9,300 miles), which would make it world's longest-range military missile.

Analysts say it may be able to carry as many as 10 warheads to hit separate targets.

