China unveils LY-70 short and medium-range air defense missile system

CASIC (China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation) has unveiled the LY-70, a new mobile air defense system with 14 ready-to-fire surface-to-air missiles.LY-70 is a mobile medium and short range air defense missile system based on a 6×6 military truck chassis. The missile system is integrated on a truck chassis with the ability to destroy air targets such as cruise missiles, air-to-surface missiles, precision-guided bombs, missiles, and aircraft with Fixed wings, helicopters, drones, and more.The LY-70 carries two types of missiles, and has two pods of four LY (Falcon)-70 medium-range missiles and three additional launch units mounted on top of a group of 4 missiles. It is a short-range infrared-guided FB (Flying Leopard)-10A used to destroy aviation targets. low.According to a video released by the Chinese company CASIC, the LY-70 is capable of firing on the go and identifying multiple air targets with a maximum range of 90 km. The rear of the LY-70 is equipped with a search and fire control radar. LY-70 missiles can intercept targets with a maximum range of 40 km.Thanks to its on-board air detection equipment and active radar, the LY-70 is able to detect, search and lock targets. The missiles are guided by a tracking radar and a smaller EO/IR (electro-optical/infrared) camera.The LY-70 can be used as a standalone air defense system but can also be added to other air defense systems and become part of an integrated air defense system.The LY-70 offers the advantage of carrying more missiles than other mobile air defense systems available in the current military market.