China unveils bullet trains built for Indonesia，capable of reaching speeds of up to 350 km per hour

China unveils bullet trains built for Indonesia，capable of reaching speeds of up to 350 km per hour

By LUO WANGSHU | chinadaily.com.cn | Updated: 2022-08-05 14:05

Bullet trains tailored for the high-speed railway network linking the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, and the city of Bandung are unveiled in Qingdao, East China's Shandong province, on Aug 5, 2022. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Bullet trains tailored for the high-speed railway network linking the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, and the city of Bandung were unveiled on Friday in eastern China, marking an important milestone of the project and preparing for the line's scheduled opening, China Railway International said.

A total of 11 sets of bullet trains and an inspection train, all adopting Chinese standards, were showcased in Qingdao, Shandong province. They will be shipped to Indonesia soon.

According to China Railway International, a subsidiary of China State Railway Group, which is overseeing the project, the trains, designed and developed by CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co, Ltd, are based on advanced and mature technologies of China-made Fuxing bullet trains which operate at the speed of 350 km per hour. The CRRC has also made changes to adapt to local environment and routes, as well as incorporating Indonesian culture elements to give passengers more comfortable traveling experience.

The 243-kilometer-line, a landmark project of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, began construction in 2018 and is expected to open to traffic in June next year.

With trains capable of reaching speeds of up to 350 km per hour, the line will cut the journey between Jakarta and the capital of Indonesia's West Java province from over three hours to just 40 minutes.

China unveils bullet trains built for Indonesia

Bullet trains tailored for the high-speed railway network linking the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, and the city of Bandung were unveiled on Friday in eastern China, marking an important milestone of the project and preparing for the line's scheduled opening, China Railway International said.
The popularity of this high speed train will be much improved if we finish building MRT route from Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, into Halim, East Jakarta.

South Jakarta are very residential and will add large sales for the high speed train, just dont make it too expensive as people living in South Jakarta will rather use cars using Jakarta-Bandung highway if they want to go to Bandung with families if the HSR tickets are expensive

serenity said:
Is it Fuxing model?
According to China Railway International, a subsidiary of China State Railway Group, which is overseeing the project, the trains, designed and developed by CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co, Ltd, are based on advanced and mature technologies of China-made Fuxing bullet trains which operate at the speed of 350 km per hour.
