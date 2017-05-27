/ Register

China unveils a new concept of naval warships - semi-submersible arsenal-ship

Discussion in 'Chinese Defence Forum' started by 52051, May 27, 2017.

    According to well informed sources, PLAN has ordered to a batch of 3 or more new concept warships:

    Such warships can submarige like submarine and can go to surface like the usual warship, and can travel at very very high speed which is unheard of for a ship due to the application of new travelling mechanisms.

    A breif introduction of this kind of ships is mentioned here

    The concept inventor, Professor Huang, had been awarded state prize first class for his invention, his new concept ship is briefly descripted here in a disclassified research journal paper recently:

    The ships PLAN ordered is believe to be able to do land-attack/anti-ship/anti-air/anti-submarine warfares, and is equiped with ASBMs, various missiles, as well as electronmagnetic railgun and laser defence weapons.

    The combat mode for this warships, is search-and-destory, so basically it can not only accompany with large navy task force, but also work as silent "sniper" in the high sea.
     
    How to name this new class of warship? like High Speed Sniper Battleship?

    Anyway lets wait and see, it is far far more exicting than the CVs PLAN ordered to me:enjoy::enjoy::enjoy:
     
    :woot: very versatile sniper
     
    very interesting !
     
    Directly from the Jules Vernes fictions!!!!
     
    Yes it's very good to counter new breed of us navy ships
     
    Looking forward to the early actualization of "CQSHYGSZZPT" with great anticipation

    CQSHYGSZZPT.png

    :enjoy::tup::D

    semisubmersible.jpg
     
    The talented netizen even produce a CG for it:enjoy::enjoy:

    People there guess "CQSHYGSZZPT" means submersible sea-based high speed combat platform:tup:
     
    GS: G for Gong - attack; S for Sou - search :lol::D
     
    cqshygszzpt”＝“常潜式海洋高速作战平台” = XX ( see below) underwater oceanic high speed battle platform.

    I have trouble with the first initial/character "c" 常。 Is it 常规 as in conventional (powered), or 常时 always/ most of the time (duration)?

    Another one 磁驱式海洋高速作战平台 = Magnetic driven underwater oceanic high speed battle platform.

    172139kp1y1w1ttz1th66n.png
     
    Chinese submersible arsenal ship.
     
    What tactical benefit that this ship will have? My question is, why it submerge and act like Submarine, and why it go to the surface and act like a destroyer? With that kind of design CG, where will the radar will be put on? I think the benefit of destroyer tower is to mount big radar that can scan and search the area. Including the air area. But if it has radar tower, then the stealth that the submarine has will be compromised, and reduced. Yet, if it has no radar tower, then it won't be able to act like destroyer.

    So where the role this new ship class will be fit?
     
    :coffee:

    dongwencai.png
     
    Off topic: This is a small North Korean submersible infiltration boat, it was found washed up near a beach in South Korea many years ago, apparently abandoned.

    Of course the Chinese concept is different from North Korean, in terms of mission role and size. But this will give you some thought by enlarging this boat a thousand times larger.

    ee16270470ecbd1cd552566b7fc84a37_640_480.jpg
    fb69f8afc3fd6a278347c94fbc830403_640_480.jpg
     
    Imagine this ship is able to surface out of nowhere and then raise it's AESA radar, scan and detect many dozens of targets, fire both SAM and SS missiles and then disappear back into the depths of the ocean.
     
