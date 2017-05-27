China unveils a new concept of naval warships - semi-submersible arsenal-ship

According to well informed sources, PLAN has ordered to a batch of 3 or more new concept warships: https://lt.cjdby.net/thread-2388569-1-1.html Such warships can submarige like submarine and can go to surface like the usual warship, and can travel at very very high speed which is unheard of for a ship due to the application of new travelling mechanisms. A breif introduction of this kind of ships is mentioned here http://www.whst.gov.cn/xwzx/show/31732.aspx The concept inventor, Professor Huang, had been awarded state prize first class for his invention, his new concept ship is briefly descripted here in a disclassified research journal paper recently: http://www.cnki.com.cn/Article/CJFDTotal-CANB201603007.htm The ships PLAN ordered is believe to be able to do land-attack/anti-ship/anti-air/anti-submarine warfares, and is equiped with ASBMs, various missiles, as well as electronmagnetic railgun and laser defence weapons. The combat mode for this warships, is search-and-destory, so basically it can not only accompany with large navy task force, but also work as silent "sniper" in the high sea.