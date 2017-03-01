China Unveils a Harpy-Type Loitering Munition

The IAI Harpy is an

unmanned combat aerial vehicle

(UCAV) produced by

Israel Aerospace Industries

. The Harpy is designed to attack

radar

systems and is optimised for the

SEAD

role. It carries a

high explosive

warhead

. The Harpy has been sold to several foreign nations, including

South Korea

,

Turkey

,

India

, and

China

.



In 2004, the Harpy became the focus of the effort by the United States to restrict arms transfers and the sales of advanced military technology to China. Sold to China in 1994 for around US$55 million, the UAVs were returned to Israel in 2004 under contract to be upgraded. The United States, fearing that the Harpy would pose a threat to Taiwanese and American forces in the case of a war with China, demanded that Israel seize the UAVs and nullify the contract. According to Israel, the Harpy is an indigenously designed UAV. It does not contain any US-produced sub-systems.

In 2005, the UAVs were returned to China without being upgraded. This incident chilled relations between the United States and Israel, with Israel being suspended from its status as Security Cooperative Participant in the

Joint Strike Fighter