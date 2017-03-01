What's new

China Unveils a Harpy-Type Loitering Munition

According to foreign publications, the State of Israel sold the Harpy "suicide drone" to China. Two decades later, the Chinese are showcasing their own 'Harpy,' which has a striking resemblance to the Israeli product

Ami Rojkes Dombe | 1/03/2017

http://slide.mil.news.sina.com.cn

A mock-up of China's ASN-301 anti-radiation loitering munition system was displayed for the first time at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX) held in Abu Dhabi, reports jane's. The ASN-301 seems to be a near-copy of the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Harpy system that was purchased by China in the 1990s, according to foreign sources.

The ASN-301 is a delta-wing aircraft with a pusher propeller that looks virtually identical to the Harpy. It is designed to fly into hostile airspace and loiter until it detects a radar, at which point it homes in on the target and destroys it.

The Chinese and Israeli versions are launched from a storage container. The model displayed at IDEX had six containers loaded onto a medium-sized truck. Similar truck carriers have been previously seen in images posted on Chinese websites.

China National Aero-Technology Import & Export Corporation (CATIC), the sales arm of the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC), released information describing the ASN-301 as a "mobile anti-radiation drone system" that "can be applied in long-range attack and suppress enemy radar systems in war."

It listed the ASN-301 as having the same 135 kg weight as the Harpy, although at 2.5 m it is slightly shorter than the Israeli version (2.7 m), and has an endurance of four hours. It has a higher top speed (220 km/h versus 180 km/h for the Harpy), but its range is shorter (288 km versus 500 km).

The CATIC information stated that the ASN-301 targets radar frequencies in the 2-16 GHz range and its radar homing device has a search range of 25 km. The system can target up to eight pre-set radar targets. Its 7,000-fragment warhead has a proximity laser fuse with a destructive range of 20 m.













http://www.israeldefense.co.il/en/node/28716
 
The IAI Harpy is an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) produced by Israel Aerospace Industries. The Harpy is designed to attack radar systems and is optimised for the SEAD role. It carries a high explosive warhead. The Harpy has been sold to several foreign nations, including South Korea, Turkey, India, and China.

In 2004, the Harpy became the focus of the effort by the United States to restrict arms transfers and the sales of advanced military technology to China. Sold to China in 1994 for around US$55 million, the UAVs were returned to Israel in 2004 under contract to be upgraded. The United States, fearing that the Harpy would pose a threat to Taiwanese and American forces in the case of a war with China, demanded that Israel seize the UAVs and nullify the contract. According to Israel, the Harpy is an indigenously designed UAV. It does not contain any US-produced sub-systems.

In 2005, the UAVs were returned to China without being upgraded. This incident chilled relations between the United States and Israel, with Israel being suspended from its status as Security Cooperative Participant in the Joint Strike Fighter program. As of November 6, 2005, however, Israel has stated that it has been re-admitted into the program.

I wonder whether this two decade old tech, with such a slow speed can do the desired job.
I doubt it can be intercept easily.
 
I wonder whether this two decade old tech, with such a slow speed can do the desired job.
I doubt it can be intercept easily.
From the photo, you can see the Chinese one looks bigger and has a more aerodynamic shape. Lastly, you assume the tech inside the Chinese one will be as old as the 20years harpy which you really think so?
 
From the photo, you can see the Chinese one looks bigger and has a more aerodynamic shape. Lastly, you assume the tech inside the Chinese one will be as old as the 20years harpy which you really think so?
Dear I will appreciate if you share the added advantages or competitive edge of Chinese one over Harpy. Thanks.
 
The Chinese can pretty much kiss any prospect of future Israeli military purchases goodbye. Additionally, this system is essentially obsolete given the development of ground-launched loitering munitions with far greater range (e.g. the 150-km-ranged GL SDB).
 
Dear I will appreciate if you share the added advantages or competitive edge of Chinese one over Harpy. Thanks.
Better AI with more powerful chips than 20 years and superior network that makes a whole swap of drone link to do one task or split tasking to maximise damage. Harpy is not network. It just a pre program dumb drone to do one task.

Anyway, this is just basic version. The one you saw one the opening thread are the real military grade. Bigger, faster and more loitering time, more function and a more powerful explosive.
 
Given the current usage of kamikaze in azer-armenia conflict. Can anyone shed light on the capabilities Pakistan has in this department
 
A few kamikaze drone is nothing when even Houthi is able to make them, but Swarm loitering is really something.
Imagine a swarm of these loitering drones released by a large cargo aircraft(mothership) near advancing enemy tanks...
...if they have a range of a few hundred kilometers...they can cover a large enough area to find and destroy enemy armor. It would be like raining ATGMs from the sky over a large area. Once the AI is sufficiently advanced that these types of individual drones can act as a system...it would introduce entirely new concepts of warfare.
 
