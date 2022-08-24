What's new

China unveils 620 km per hour bullet train, could be running in 2025

China unveils 620 km per hour bullet train, could be running in 2025

Robert Besser
24th August 2022, 13:06 GMT+10
BEIJING, China: China has unveiled a prototype for a new high-speed Maglev train, capable of
reaching speeds of 620 kilometers (385 miles) per hour, that could be operating in 3-10 years.

The train will run on high-temperature superconducting power that makes it look as if the train is
floating along magnetized tracks.

The sleek 21-meter-long prototype was unveiled to media in the city of Chengdu, Sichuan Province, earlier this year.

Professor He Chuan, vice president of Southwest Jiaotong University, which worked on the
prototype, told reporters, "Sichuan has rich rare earth resources, which is very beneficial to
our construction of permanent magnet tracks."

China is home to the world's largest high-speed rail network, which stretches over 37,000
kilometers, and the fastest commercially operating train -- the Shanghai maglev.

China has been eager to make further infrastructure improvements ahead of the 2022
Winter Olympics, which will be held in Beijing.

