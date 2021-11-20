China unleashes might of AI on next-generation supercomputer to meet demand for more power
A powerful exascale supercomputer in China has made a massive increase in its artificial intelligence performance, according to a new study that says more advanced machines are being developed to meet demand for greater computing power.
Aided by a breakthrough in memory management technology, the New Generation Sunway supercomputer developed by the National Research Centre of Parallel Computer Engineering and Technology recorded a 75,839-fold boost in handling data for machine learning. The overall performance of the computer increased 88 times when processing some of the most challenging AI-related tasks.
“The increasing demand for computing power has prompted the rapid development of supercomputers in recent years,” said Zhai Jidong, associate professor of computer science and his colleagues with Tsinghua University in a paper published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Tsinghua University on Wednesday.
China’s Sunway exascale supercomputer team wins top prize for closing Google’s quantum supremacy gap
A Chinese team of scientists has won a top annual international prize for a breakthrough that closes the gap in “quantum supremacy”.
The Association for Computing Machinery said on Friday that the 14-member team behind the New Generation Sunway exascale supercomputer was this year’s recipient of the Gordon Bell Prize for high-performance computing.
The new Sunway supercomputer completed a challenging calculation task almost as quickly as Sycamore, a quantum computer launched by Google in 2019.
The team behind the New Generation Sunway exascale supercomputer has won a top international prize for high-performance computing. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing has approved the construction of exascale computers in three cities. China has built more supercomputers than any other country. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
