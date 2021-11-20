What's new

China unleashes might of AI on next-generation supercomputer to meet demand for more power

China unleashes might of AI on next-generation supercomputer to meet demand for more power
  • Supercomputer recorded a 75,839-fold boost in handling data for machine learning after a breakthrough in memory management
  • China’s decision to keep quiet about its computing advances has prompted speculation overseas


A powerful exascale supercomputer in China has made a massive increase in its artificial intelligence performance, according to a new study that says more advanced machines are being developed to meet demand for greater computing power.
Aided by a breakthrough in memory management technology, the New Generation Sunway supercomputer developed by the National Research Centre of Parallel Computer Engineering and Technology recorded a 75,839-fold boost in handling data for machine learning. The overall performance of the computer increased 88 times when processing some of the most challenging AI-related tasks.
“The increasing demand for computing power has prompted the rapid development of supercomputers in recent years,” said Zhai Jidong, associate professor of computer science and his colleagues with Tsinghua University in a paper published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Tsinghua University on Wednesday.

www.scmp.com

China unleashes power of AI on next-generation supercomputer

Supercomputer recorded a 75,839-fold boost in handling data for machine learning after a breakthrough in memory management.
www.scmp.com
China’s Sunway exascale supercomputer team wins top prize for closing Google’s quantum supremacy gap
  • Scientists recognised for completing task on a classical computer in roughly the same time as a quantum device
  • Claim of absolute advantage of quantum computing technology, ‘no longer holds up’, lead researcher says

A Chinese team of scientists has won a top annual international prize for a breakthrough that closes the gap in “quantum supremacy”.
The Association for Computing Machinery said on Friday that the 14-member team behind the New Generation Sunway exascale supercomputer was this year’s recipient of the Gordon Bell Prize for high-performance computing.
The new Sunway supercomputer completed a challenging calculation task almost as quickly as Sycamore, a quantum computer launched by Google in 2019.




www.scmp.com

Top prize for China’s Sunway ‘quantum supremacy’ supercomputer team

Scientists recognised for completing task on a classical computer in roughly the same time as a quantum device.
www.scmp.com
1637371264689.png



The team behind the New Generation Sunway exascale supercomputer has won a top international prize for high-performance computing. Photo: Shutterstock
1637371294492.png


Beijing has approved the construction of exascale computers in three cities. China has built more supercomputers than any other country. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
 
@Hamartia Antidote @F-22Raptor

Why didn't supowa USA didn't win the Gordon Bell award? I thought u all brag american prowess? Maybe you ban too many Chinese from your project? :lol:

And we have famous @VCheng who claim less Chinese is good for american science. :enjoy:

Yes u all must ask yourself why american now lack behind.... :lol:

www.hpcwire.com

2021 Gordon Bell Prize Goes to Exascale-Powered Quantum Supremacy Challenge

Today at the hybrid virtual/in-person SC21 conference, the organizers announced the winners of the 2021 ACM Gordon Bell Prize: a team of Chinese researchers leveraging the new exascale Sunway system to simulate quantum circuits. The Gordon Bell Prize, which comes with an award of $10,000...
www.hpcwire.com
 
Computer motherboard?
No, it's China's City of Chengdu :smokin:

FEhXv3AUcAATOem.jpg



www.hpcwire.com

www.hpcwire.com
Chinese please have mercy :lol: You guys make american crying everyday
 
www.hpcwire.com

www.hpcwire.com
You won by a majority of a vote not by doing something like landing on Mars.
 
