Sunday, 16 Feb 2020

BEIJING: The Universal Studios Beijing is expected to open to public in May 2021 as scheduled despite the current Cobid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, an official at the Beijing municipal government told a news briefing on Sunday (Feb 16).Construction of the theme park, the fifth such Universal Studios in the world, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020, the official said.According to a press release, nearly half of construction has been completed at Universal Beijing Resort, with the entire main structure finished.Attraction and ride equipment is now being installed, while Universal Studios Grand Hotel, NUO Resort Hotel, and Universal CityWalk Beijing have already been capped.Throughout construction, Universal Beijing Resort utilised technological innovation, including building information modelling (BIM) technology, which reduced building costs.Universal Beijing Resort has also developed a flexible and scalable IT management system to support the park’s regular operations, and will implement full 5G network coverage.Previously, the attraction unveiled a partnership with Alibaba to digitise operations, from facial-recognition entry to app-based food ordering.Meanwhile, Universal Beijing Resort’s official recruitment website went live in May 2019, kicking off the recruitment and training processes for the 14,000 jobs created for the opening in 2021.This year, the resort will focus on recruiting roles in resort and park operations, engineering, marketing, sales, and service. Ultimately, Universal Beijing Resort hopes to become a ‘dream employer’. - Reuters/Asian News Network