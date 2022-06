China uninterested in helping us or pakistan - Sri Lanka

PakistaniFirst said: As soon as he started licking Modi's boots, any sane person would know whose language he is speaking. Click to expand...

The Sri Lankan Crisis: The curious case of China's complicity

Wrong.Overall, China preyed on Sri Lanka’s economic vulnerabilities, loopholes, and corrupt practices for its political and economic calculations. And for Sri Lanka, the easy flow of money further emboldened the government to ignore structural weaknesses such as low levels of FDI, tax revenues, failure to diversify exports, and budget and trade deficits.China is the largest bilateral donor to SL, and it has offered excessive projects and loans to the island state, despite knowing its economic and political limitations and vulnerabilities. Thereby, sucking Sri Lanka into its broader debt trap ambitions.China is also the only lender whose percentage of outstanding debts is double its total debt stock. This might be for two reasons: Maturing Chinese loans in recent years or high-interest rates on the loans. Which in either case means that Sri Lanka owes more money to China. Essentially, these consistent repayments of external debts—of which China is a major stakeholder—further dried the forex reserves. Thus, contributing to the humanitarian and economic catastrophe.