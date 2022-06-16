What's new

China uninterested in helping us or pakistan - Sri Lanka

L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
281
-2
333
Country
India
Location
India
“China shifted their strategic focus into Southeast Asia. They see more strategic interest in the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia, that region, and Africa," Rajapaksa was quoted as saying by news agency Bloomberg News. He said that Beijing dislikes lending money to cover earlier debt payments.

“I don’t know whether I am right or wrong, even the focus on Pakistan has gone down," he further added.
——-
He also acknowledged that the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi went out of its way to urge the IMF to expedite the processes that could help Sri Lanka mitigate the crisis.
——-

All weather friend or a fair weather friend?


www.news18.com

Gotabaya Acknowledges India’s Help, Says China Not Interested In Helping Pak, Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in an interview with Bloomberg News said that China is shifting its strategic focus towards southeast Asia and Africa, highlighting that neither his own country or Pakistan got Beijing’s attention as they face an economic crisis.
www.news18.com www.news18.com
 
C

Catalystic

FULL MEMBER
May 17, 2022
389
-1
309
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
China only care for its own interests. A simple look into how chinese migrants live abroad is pretty obvious.
All they do is wreck the local economies/jobs for their interests…..until today ordinary citizens of Pakistan have not felt one cent of a difference from that shitty CPEC or the Silk road or BRI

Its all a big scam since it doesn’t benefit Pakistanis
 
Azadkashmir

Azadkashmir

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
8,302
-2
10,318
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Catalystic said:
China only care for its own interests. A simple look into how chinese migrants live abroad is pretty obvious.
All they do is wreck the local economies/jobs for their interests…..until today ordinary citizens of Pakistan have not felt one cent of a difference from that shitty CPEC or the Silk road or BRI

Its all a big scam since it doesn’t benefit Pakistanis
Click to expand...

yes china out for itself but its up pak government to help locals. same could be said about imf loans it doesnt help us but when imported gov cant pay it our land , gold, copper resources etc given as collateral.
 
P

PakistaniFirst

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Feb 25, 2022
97
1
254
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
As soon as he started licking Modi's boots, any sane person would know whose language he is speaking.
Be as it may, Pakistan should not be dependant upon any country be it China, Russia or western countries. We should stop asking for handouts and now work rigorously to become economic power as we worked for Atomic Power.
State of Pakistan needs to kill corrupt mafia that has attached to our system like cancer and start working on Tech Based Economy.
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
553
-5
718
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Catalystic said:
China only care for its own interests. A simple look into how chinese migrants live abroad is pretty obvious.
All they do is wreck the local economies/jobs for their interests…..until today ordinary citizens of Pakistan have not felt one cent of a difference from that shitty CPEC or the Silk road or BRI

Its all a big scam since it doesn’t benefit Pakistanis
Click to expand...
Then, you are all welcome to stop the projects. What local economies in which countries do Chinese migrants or immigrants wreck ? Aren't all business men and migrants basically look after their interests ? You have bias against Chinese is obvious.
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
281
-2
333
Country
India
Location
India
PakistaniFirst said:
As soon as he started licking Modi's boots, any sane person would know whose language he is speaking.
Click to expand...
Wrong.

Overall, China preyed on Sri Lanka’s economic vulnerabilities, loopholes, and corrupt practices for its political and economic calculations. And for Sri Lanka, the easy flow of money further emboldened the government to ignore structural weaknesses such as low levels of FDI, tax revenues, failure to diversify exports, and budget and trade deficits.

China is the largest bilateral donor to SL, and it has offered excessive projects and loans to the island state, despite knowing its economic and political limitations and vulnerabilities. Thereby, sucking Sri Lanka into its broader debt trap ambitions.

China is also the only lender whose percentage of outstanding debts is double its total debt stock. This might be for two reasons: Maturing Chinese loans in recent years or high-interest rates on the loans. Which in either case means that Sri Lanka owes more money to China. Essentially, these consistent repayments of external debts—of which China is a major stakeholder—further dried the forex reserves. Thus, contributing to the humanitarian and economic catastrophe.

www.orfonline.org

The Sri Lankan Crisis: The curious case of China’s complicity | ORF

As the humanitarian situation in Sri Lanka turns grave, the people of the island state have continued to demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
www.orfonline.org www.orfonline.org
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
553
-5
718
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
LakeHawk180 said:
Wrong.

Overall, China preyed on Sri Lanka’s economic vulnerabilities, loopholes, and corrupt practices for its political and economic calculations. And for Sri Lanka, the easy flow of money further emboldened the government to ignore structural weaknesses such as low levels of FDI, tax revenues, failure to diversify exports, and budget and trade deficits.

China is the largest bilateral donor to SL, and it has offered excessive projects and loans to the island state, despite knowing its economic and political limitations and vulnerabilities. Thereby, sucking Sri Lanka into its broader debt trap ambitions.

China is also the only lender whose percentage of outstanding debts is double its total debt stock. This might be for two reasons: Maturing Chinese loans in recent years or high-interest rates on the loans. Which in either case means that Sri Lanka owes more money to China. Essentially, these consistent repayments of external debts—of which China is a major stakeholder—further dried the forex reserves. Thus, contributing to the humanitarian and economic catastrophe.

www.orfonline.org

The Sri Lankan Crisis: The curious case of China’s complicity | ORF

As the humanitarian situation in Sri Lanka turns grave, the people of the island state have continued to demand President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
www.orfonline.org www.orfonline.org
Click to expand...
India should step in then, hope you can do much better than the Chinese !
 
ARMalik

ARMalik

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 7, 2017
5,291
3
9,725
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
Well if China wants to Help Pakistan then it needs to STOP SUPPLYING WEAPONS TO PAKISTANI GENERALS ! These Generals are the main source of Trickery, deceit. Choke their life-lines and these fraudsters will run away like headless cowards.
 
Last edited:
KediKesenFare

KediKesenFare

MEMBER
Apr 14, 2015
4,202
12
8,063
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
Nothing CPEC has brought to Pakistan is really out of the ordinary and exceptionally well for the country. For years now, we're waiting for CPEC to change Pakistan's fate and zero has happened. Whoever still believes in this Chinese debt trap, should deliver an explanation why this project has failed so drastically.
 
KediKesenFare

KediKesenFare

MEMBER
Apr 14, 2015
4,202
12
8,063
Country
Turkey
Location
Turkey
etylo said:
India should step in then, hope you can do much better than the Chinese !
Click to expand...
Opening your border with India and starting trade with the Hindus will multiply Pakistan's wealth in the shortest time.

Like it or hate it, trade with India is 1000 times more beneficial than 1000 CPEC projects. No sane economists will tell you otherwise.
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
16,485
-18
31,126
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Indian source. However, I don't blame the Chinese. South East Asian nations are more mature, developed and secure as opposed to Sri Lanka and Pakistan. It does make more sense to promote trade relations there from a Chinese perspective. Pakistan has generals that are in US pocket. A risky bet if you ask me.

PakistaniFirst said:
As soon as he started licking Modi's boots, any sane person would know whose language he is speaking.
Be as it may, Pakistan should not be dependant upon any country be it China, Russia or western countries. We should stop asking for handouts and now work rigorously to become economic power as we worked for Atomic Power.
State of Pakistan needs to kill corrupt mafia that has attached to our system like cancer and start working on Tech Based Economy.
Click to expand...

China is Pakistan's best ally. Every sincere Pakistani understands this.
 
L

LakeHawk180

FULL MEMBER
Feb 21, 2022
281
-2
333
Country
India
Location
India
Dalit said:
Indian source.
Click to expand...
Look before you leap. The article is quoting an interview given to Bloomberg news.

China is like that shady moneylender in those B-grade movies who will eventually ask the victim to surrender their wives and kids to service debts. Classic debt trap —and it’s in your face.

There is no transparency, much higher interest rates than what is even considered ethical and just plain explorative ToR for disbursement. At this point in time, I’m sure pakistani authorities are feeling the effects of Chinese love. Quite unfortunate that it might all just be a tad late.

There is a reason why mature lenders and aid agencies insists on checks and balances before funding — to ensure it reaches the right destination….and to make sure their money doesn’t make the problem worse. It’s for your (the people) benefit not theirs.
 
Last edited:
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
553
-5
718
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
LakeHawk180 said:
Look before you leap. The article is quoting an interview given to Bloomberg news.

China is like that shady moneylender in those B-grade movies who will eventually ask the victim to surrender their wives and kids to service debts. Classic debt trap —and it’s in your face.

There is no transparency, much higher interest rates than what is even considered ethical and just plain explorative ToR for disbursement. At this point in time, I’m sure pakistani authorities are feeling the effects of Chinese love. Quite unfortunate that it might all just be a tad late.

There is a reason why mature lenders and aid agencies insists on checks and balances before disbursement — to ensure it reaches the right destination….and to make sure their funding doesn’t make the problem worse. It’s for your (the people) benefit not theirs —- nor some grand geopolitical conspiracy.
Click to expand...
I think Indian sources are indeed shady in general especially regarding Pakistan and China matters as we all know from experiences.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 12, Members: 6, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

J
  • Article
China Hesitates on Bailing Out Sri Lanka, Pakistan as Debt Soars
2 3 4
Replies
54
Views
2K
kankan326
kankan326
samv
India urges IMF to urgently provide financial aid to Sri Lanka
2
Replies
16
Views
812
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
beijingwalker
Sri Lanka says no to IMF, seeks new China loan
2 3
Replies
31
Views
1K
vi-va
vi-va
S
China to provide emergency assistance to Sri Lanka amid economic difficulties
Replies
0
Views
177
SuvarnaTeja
S
Imran Khan
No Sri Lankan, rich or poor, spared as economic crisis worsens
2
Replies
16
Views
691
Wood
Wood

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom