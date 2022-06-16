China uninterested in helping us or pakistan - Sri Lanka

LakeHawk180
FULL MEMBER
- Feb 21, 2022
- 281
- -2
- Country
-
- Location
-
“China shifted their strategic focus into Southeast Asia. They see more strategic interest in the Philippines, Vietnam and Cambodia, that region, and Africa," Rajapaksa was quoted as saying by news agency Bloomberg News. He said that Beijing dislikes lending money to cover earlier debt payments.
“I don’t know whether I am right or wrong, even the focus on Pakistan has gone down," he further added.
——-
He also acknowledged that the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi went out of its way to urge the IMF to expedite the processes that could help Sri Lanka mitigate the crisis.
——-
All weather friend or a fair weather friend?
“I don’t know whether I am right or wrong, even the focus on Pakistan has gone down," he further added.
——-
He also acknowledged that the Indian government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi went out of its way to urge the IMF to expedite the processes that could help Sri Lanka mitigate the crisis.
——-
All weather friend or a fair weather friend?
Gotabaya Acknowledges India’s Help, Says China Not Interested In Helping Pak, Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa in an interview with Bloomberg News said that China is shifting its strategic focus towards southeast Asia and Africa, highlighting that neither his own country or Pakistan got Beijing’s attention as they face an economic crisis.
www.news18.com