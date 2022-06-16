China uninterested in helping us or pakistan - Sri Lanka

Look before you leap. The article is quoting an interview given to Bloomberg news.China is like that shady moneylender in those B-grade movies who will eventually ask the victim to surrender their wives and kids to service debts. Classic debt trap —and it’s in your face.There is no transparency, much higher interest rates than what is even considered ethical and just plain explorative ToR for disbursement. At this point in time, I’m sure pakistani authorities are feeling the effects of Chinese love. Quite unfortunate that it might all just be a tad late.There is a reason why mature lenders and aid agencies insists on checks and balances before funding — to ensure it reaches the right destination….and to make sure their money doesn’t make the problem worse. It’s for your (the people) benefit not theirs.