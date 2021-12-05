China uneasy over incoming German minister's threat to curb imports

China has responded to a warning from incoming German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that authoritarian states like the Asian powerhouse should be reined in.
Baerbock, who is also co-leader of Germany's Green Party told Die Tageszeitung (TAZ)newspaper that import curbs should be used as leverage at the European level, which would be a "big problem" for Beijing.
Her comments signaled a policy change for the next German coalition, led by incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which is expected to take office next week.
What did Baerbock say?
Baerbock argued that Germany's grievances with China should be clearly addressed.
"Eloquent silence is not a form of diplomacy in the long run, even if it has been seen that way by some in recent years," she told TAZ, in an apparent reference to Chancellor Angela Merkel's outgoing government.
"For me, a value-based foreign policy is always an interplay of dialogue and toughness."
The incoming foreign minister said while dialogue is a central component of international politics, "that doesn't mean that you have to gloss over things or keep quiet."
Her comment was a reference to numerous allegations of human rights abuses by China, including the internment of around 1 million Uighur Muslims in the northeastern Xinjiang region.
Baerbock suggested that import curbs implemented by the European Union could be used as a tool to pressure Beijing, saying it would be "a big problem for an exporting country like China."
"We Europeans should use this lever of the common [EU] internal market much more," she told TAZ.
Baerbock also said it was imperative for countries around the world to "join forces" to fight climate change, adding that the crisis "can only be mastered globally and cooperatively."
Baerbock's comments on China met with unease
