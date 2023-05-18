What's new

China - Ukraine bilateral relations

China is taking steps to develop bilateral relations with Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in previous month:

Chinese President Xi holds phone talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Chinese President Xi Jinping has held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Xi said mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of China-Ukraine relations and they should
Updates in following threads:

Thread 'Chinese envoy calls for political settlement of Ukraine crisis' https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/chin...olitical-settlement-of-ukraine-crisis.767718/

----

Thread 'China's special envoy urges building of trust in two-day Ukraine visit' https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/chin...ing-of-trust-in-two-day-ukraine-visit.767876/
 

