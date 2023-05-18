China - Ukraine bilateral relations

China is taking steps to develop bilateral relations with Ukraine.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in previous month:
Chinese President Xi holds phone talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy
Chinese President Xi Jinping has held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Xi said mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity is the political foundation of China-Ukraine relations and they should
news.cgtn.com
