China, UAE will collaborate on moon rover missions

etylo said: UAE is collaborating a moon rover on a japanese lander and onboard us rocket to be sent to explore the moon next year.

Israel's Beresheet Spacecraft Crashes Into Moon During Landing Attempt The robotic Beresheet spacecraft aimed to become the first Israeli craft, and the first privately funded mission, ever to land softly on the moon. But the little robot couldn't quite make it, crashing

Yes but ask yourself what is the success rate given Japan themselves never ever successful land a rover on Moon...If you are UAE, do u bet on China or Japan? Israel the so called close allies of USA obviously didnt get any key goodies technology from USA on how to land rover on Moon successfully and what makes you think Japan may benefit from US assist?UAE believe putting more money with China is better.