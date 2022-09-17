What's new

China, UAE will collaborate on moon rover missions

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
48,805
-12
93,135
Country
China
Location
China

China, UAE will collaborate on moon rover missions

By Mike Wall
Published Sept.17 2022

The two nations will work together on future rover missions to the lunar surface.

uEQmzPcgqcrJLhBMHDUzyX-970-80.jpg.webp

The space agencies of the UAE and China signed a memorandum of understanding to cooperate on future robotic moon missions. Photo released Sept. 16, 2022. (Image credit: MSRBC via Twitter)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has found another partner to help further its moon exploration ambitions.

The UAE's Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) announced today (Sept. 16) that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the China National Space Agency (CNSA) to work together on future lunar efforts.

The two agencies will "collaborate on future moon missions involving the landing of an MBRSC rover aboard a CNSA lander," the MBRSC said via Twitter today(opens in new tab). The agreement marks "the first joint space project between the UAE and China," the agency said in another tweet(opens in new tab).

The MBRSC is already working with two private-sector partners on its Emirates Lunar Mission, which is scheduled to send the small Rashid rover to the moon late this year. The robotic mission will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and the 22-pound (10 kilograms) Rashid will touch down aboard Hakuto-R, a lander built by the Tokyo company ispace.

Tapping China for future moon work as well makes a lot of sense, given the nation's impressive lunar exploration record. In the past decade, China has launched three lunar surface missions, all of them successful.

Chang'e 3 put a lander-rover duo down on the moon's near side in December 2013, and Chang'e 4 landed a similar pair on the far side in January 2019 — the first soft touchdown ever achieved on that little-understood part of the moon. Both missions are still going strong. And, in late 2020, the Chang'e 5 mission brought moon dirt and rocks to Earth, pulling off the first lunar sample-return effort since the mid-1970s.

The Emirates Lunar Mission and the newly announced agreement with China are part of a concerted push by the UAE to become more of a space player.

For example, the nation sent its first astronaut, Hazza Al Mansouri, to the International Space Station in the fall of 2019. Another UAE spaceflyer, Sultan AlNeyadi, will travel to the orbiting lab for a six-month stay next year as a member of SpaceX's Crew-6 mission for NASA.

In 2020, the UAE launched the Emirates Mars Mission, which sent an orbiter named Hope to the Red Planet. Hope arrived safely in February 2021 and continues studying the Martian atmosphere and climate from its orbital perch today. The nation is also now developing a mission to the asteroid belt, which it aims to launch in the late 2020s.

www.space.com

China, UAE will collaborate on moon rover missions

The two nations will work together on future rover missions to the lunar surface.
www.space.com www.space.com
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,125
-15
1,390
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Did UAE dump japan and us now because of the recent rift betweenn uae and us on defence matters ？uae, japan and us have been collaborating space exploration for a long time, why now to cooperate with china ?
 
M

MajesticPug

FULL MEMBER
Jan 29, 2021
550
-8
759
Country
China
Location
United States
etylo said:
Did UAE dump japan and us now because of the recent rift betweenn uae and us on defence matters ？uae, japan and us have been collaborating space exploration for a long time, why now to cooperate with china ?
Click to expand...
Any cooperation with the US requires a leash on your neck held by the Americans.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,214
-49
65,999
Country
China
Location
China
etylo said:
Did UAE dump japan and us now because of the recent rift betweenn uae and us on defence matters ？uae, japan and us have been collaborating space exploration for a long time, why now to cooperate with china ?
Click to expand...
Japan dont have exerience landing rover on Mars/Moon and their rocket has smaller payload compare to China Long March 5.

US will charge an arm or leg for any collaboration. Obviously China is the best choice given their previous experience landing rover on Mars/Moon.
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,125
-15
1,390
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Beast said:
Japan dont have exerience landing rover on Mars/Moon and their rocket has smaller payload compare to China Long March 5.

US will charge an arm or leg for any collaboration. Obviously China is the best choice given their previous experience landing rover on Mars/Moon.
Click to expand...
UAE is collaborating a moon rover on a japanese lander and onboard us rocket to be sent to explore the moon next year.

MajesticPug said:
Any cooperation with the US requires a leash on your neck held by the Americans.
Click to expand...
Considering the rift between uae and us now, it makes sense to look for other cooperation such as china. But, uae collaborated with us on sending a satellite to mars.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
29,214
-49
65,999
Country
China
Location
China
etylo said:
UAE is collaborating a moon rover on a japanese lander and onboard us rocket to be sent to explore the moon next year.
Click to expand...
Yes but ask yourself what is the success rate given Japan themselves never ever successful land a rover on Moon...

If you are UAE, do u bet on China or Japan? Israel the so called close allies of USA obviously didnt get any key goodies technology from USA on how to land rover on Moon successfully and what makes you think Japan may benefit from US assist?

www.space.com

Israel's Beresheet Spacecraft Crashes Into Moon During Landing Attempt

The robotic Beresheet spacecraft aimed to become the first Israeli craft, and the first privately funded mission, ever to land softly on the moon. But the little robot couldn't quite make it, crashing
www.space.com www.space.com

UAE believe putting more money with China is better.
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,125
-15
1,390
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Beast said:
Yes but ask yourself what is the success rate given Japan themselves never ever successful land a rover on Moon...

If you are UAE, do u bet on China or Japan? Israel the so called close allies of USA obviously didnt get any key goodies technology from USA on how to land rover on Moon successfully and what makes you think Japan may benefit from US assist?

www.space.com

Israel's Beresheet Spacecraft Crashes Into Moon During Landing Attempt

The robotic Beresheet spacecraft aimed to become the first Israeli craft, and the first privately funded mission, ever to land softly on the moon. But the little robot couldn't quite make it, crashing
www.space.com www.space.com

UAE believe putting more money with China is better.
Click to expand...
Maybe thats uae thinking too.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

onebyone
China’s Moon Missions Shadow NASA Artemis’s Pace
Replies
0
Views
131
onebyone
onebyone
Hamartia Antidote
First SpaceX Moon Launch To Bring Korea's Lunar Orbiter Into Space
Replies
1
Views
190
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
NASA and China Want to Land on the Same Areas on the Moon
Replies
0
Views
167
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Microsoft
The UAE is partnering with Japanese company ispace to launch a moon rover in 2022
Replies
1
Views
334
The SC
The SC
beijingwalker
China to build a lunar communications and navigation constellation
Replies
0
Views
269
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom