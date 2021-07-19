What's new

(CHINA) Two dams collapse in Inner Mongolia, flooding farmland

Get Ya Wig Split

Get Ya Wig Split

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2017
1,290
-3
1,452
Country
United States
Location
United States
Two dams collapse in Inner Mongolia, flooding farmland
  • Residents evacuated but no casualties reported after infrastructure fails under pressure from heavy rain
  • More than 16,000 people affected and bridges destroyed in downpours, authorities say
1626725507064.png


Two dams in China’s northwestern region of Inner Mongolia collapsed after torrential rain, the water ministry said on Monday, highlighting the safety risks posed by ageing infrastructure during the summer flood season.

The dams, in the Inner Mongolian city of Hulunbuir, collapsed on Sunday afternoon. They had formed reservoirs with a combined water storage capacity of 46 million cubic metres (1.6 trillion cubic feet), the Ministry of Water Resources said.
People living downstream were evacuated, with no casualties reported, it said.

The ministry said that on average, 87 millimetres (3.4 inches) of rain fell in Hulunbuir over the weekend and as much as 223 millimetres at the Morin Dawa monitoring station.

Hulunbuir’s city government said on its WeChat account that 16,660 people had been affected, with 21,775 hectares (53,807 acres) of farmland submerged. Bridges and other transport infrastructure had also been destroyed.


Footage posted on Chinese social media showed one of the dams being completely swept away by the water, inundating nearby fields.

China has more than 98,000 reservoirs used to regulate floods, generate power and enable shipping. More than 80 per cent of them are four decades old or older, and some pose a safety risk, the government has acknowledged.
A lack of financial resources safety assessments had not been completed on nearly a third of the total Wei Shanzhong, deputy water resources minister, said this year.

www.scmp.com

Two dams collapse in Inner Mongolia, flooding farmland

Residents evacuated but no casualties reported after infrastructure fails under pressure from heavy rain.
www.scmp.com www.scmp.com

@beijingwalker

@Hamartia Antidote @F-22Raptor cheap and crumbling infrastructure

 
nang2

nang2

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 14, 2015
3,852
2
4,072
Country
China
Location
United States
That is not a dam. It is more like a levee. If you really want to call it a "dam", it is more like a beaver dam.
 
Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
24,040
24
17,291
Country
United States
Location
United States
FairAndUnbiased said:
www.nbcnews.com

Thousands fled for their lives when two Michigan dams collapsed. Experts warn it could happen again.

Aging dams around the country weren’t built for today’s weather. Without a major investment in repairs, thousands of people’s homes — and lives — could be in danger.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com
Click to expand...
Don't worry @FairAndUnbiased the Chinese members here already posted it. This just reflects on the poor state of China

2 Dams Burst In Michigan, Forcing Thousands to Evacuate

2 Dams Burst In Michigan, Forcing Thousands to Evacuate
defence.pk


Screen Shot 2021-07-19 at 4.28.30 PM.jpg
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom