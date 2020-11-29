China turns away Australian wine amid escalating trade row Thousands of bottles of wine from two Australian producers were stopped at Chinese ports last month as Beijing continues to restrict billions of dollars of Australian exports amid simmering row between the two nations.

Thousands of bottles of wine from two Australian producers were stopped at Chinese ports last month as Beijing continues to restrict billions of dollars of Australian exports amid simmering row between the two nations.Several batches totaling aroundfrom Australian winery Badger’s Brook Estate, as well asfrom Penfold, part of Treasury Wine Estate, were detained in ports in Shenzhen and Chongqing in January, according to recent Chinese customs data. Chinese customs said that both shipments were stopped at the ports due to labeling issues, without giving further details.Australia’s billion-dollar wine industry has been one of the targets of the trade war between Beijing and Canberra. Last year, Chinain response to alleged price-dumping.Wine is not the only product caught up in the trade conflict. Goods such as barley, coal, and beef have also faced difficulties entering the Chinese market.Tensions between the two countries have been growing since 2017, after the Australian government introduced foreign interference laws considered to be aimed at China. Relations further deteriorated when Australia became the first country to ban China’s Huawei from its 5G network in 2018. Canberra also drew Beijing’s ire last year when it called for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus outbreak.While the two nations have recently become members of Asia’s biggest trade pact, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), the deal has not resolved existing trade issues between them. The Chinese government insists that AustraliaVice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Wednesday. He added that Australia could do more to restore trust and cooperation.